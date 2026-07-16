Is this Ibiza’s most coveted address?

John Pawson’s Can Adelfa design melds effortlessly with the landscape // Image: Ana Lui

Long regarded as a haven for creatives and tastemakers, and synonymous with unhurried, sun-soaked living, the Balearic island of Ibiza has in recent years undergone a long-desired transformation.

Once defined by its hedonistic dance floors, this idyllic isle has emerged as a coveted destination for high-end, luxury living, attracting a loyal community of connoisseurs in search of discretion as much as escape. Those in the know who are buying property here enjoy more than 300 days of sunshine per year, a meandering coastline where cerulean waters and ivory sand coalesce, and a constellation of charming villages that are central to the island’s heart.

Driving this new era for Ibiza is Sabina, a private luxury estate set on a verdant hillside along the White Isle’s postcard-perfect western coastline. Conceived as discreet enclave of contemporary Mediterranean living for ultra-high-net-worth buyers, it will comprise a collection of 54 villas, each individually designed by one of 14 world-leading architects.

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Each residence is completely private and defined as much by its setting as by its architecture, with expansive views across the sea and in close proximity to some of the island’s most celebrated beaches, including Cala Bassa and Cala Comte. For those in search of ultra luxury where privacy and design are paramount, Sabina reflects a shift toward a more rarefied way of living.

Conceived by visionary founders Anton Bilton and Glyn Hirsch, Sabina takes its name from the island’s native juniper tree and, as the name suggests, embodies the spirit of Ibicencan culture.

Sir David Chipperfield’s design for Can Sabal at the summit of the estate, which commands sweeping views // Image: Ana Lui

Here, magenta bougainvillea cascades down white stone walls; aromas of fresh basil waft through the al fresco restaurant; and triumphant shouts of fishermen hauling in their daily catch trail down streets from the seafront. The Sabina Estate extends across 42 acres of gently contoured Arcadian landscape where each villa has been carefully positioned to enjoy glorious sunset-sea views year-round, creating a serene world where residents enjoy the seclusion of their own homes, with the services of a five-star hotel available on their doorstep.

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In recent years, Sabina has established itself as a discreet yet sought-after address within the Balearic property market, attracting buyers and family offices in search of some of the island’s most desirable real estate, alongside a returning mix of couples and families who favour renting these stunning villas during the summer season. Every buyer has fallen in love with their villa, with no residents ever selling their beloved property unless to upscale elsewhere on the Sabina estate, a testament to the service and seclusion offered here.

For those who got in early, owners have seen a large uplift in the value of their homes, partly from the increasing appeal of Ibiza and the limited stock on the market, but mainly because of the unique Sabina community and facilities. The option of seasonal rentals adds the possibility for substantial income too.

Building permits and fully licensed houses are hard to come by on the island but the demand is higher than ever, making Sabina the obvious choice for any smart investor.

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Few places encapsulate the utter beauty and architectural ambition of Sabina and, for £10-24 million, ownership of one of these exceptional masterpieces offers entry into a highly curated world of design-led living, within one of Ibiza’s most sequestered and luxurious estates. To live here is to embody summer as a state of mind, where every moment overflows with golden sunset vistas, exclusive state-of-the-art facilities and unforgettable experiences.

A limited number of villas are currently available to purchase, including two by the celebrated John Pawson CBE, his only houses on the island, and a singular residence by renowned architect Sir David Chipperfield – his first and only work in the Balearics.

Each villa spans between 800 and 1,100 square metres, offering six to seven bedrooms, generous living and entertaining spaces, private saltwater pools and masterfully landscaped gardens populated with indigenous species. The pair of residences designed by John Pawson CBE ‒ Can Adelfa and Can Almendro ‒ are due for completion this summer and both allow a rare and uninterrupted immersion in nature where only the humming forest and the sapphire sea, which meets the horizon, can be seen.

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Space is generously proportioned across both villas: Can Almendro boasts five bedrooms in the main residence, complemented by two independent casitas (guest houses), while Can Adelfa has seven bedrooms, alongside a plush, private cinema and a wine cellar. Both have been thoughtfully designed for flexible, effortless living, whether orientated towards family life or entertaining, with the casitas adaptable as children’s rooms, staff accommodation or guest suites.

At the highest point of the Sabina estate sits Can Sabal by Sir David Chipperfield, a six-bedroom residence featuring a games room and a sleek private gym. Its position allows a sense of stillness and contemplation, with far-reaching panoramic views across the green forest, the valley and the sea beyond. From this vantage point, the villa is imbued with a rare sense of permanence and calm ‒ qualities which, in turn, underscore its appeal as a beautiful place to invest in.

For those who live or stay at Sabina, life is further enriched by the extensive suite of private facilities.

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The Clubhouse acts as a social and lifestyle hub, where likeminded residents and guests can connect with ease. A wide range of activities caters to both families and individuals, from an exquisite restaurant and bar to a glistening swimming pool, wellness spa, Temple, Amphitheatre, children’s club, playground, and even a bowling alley. Those with a more fitness-focused inclination are equally well served, with a state-of-the-art gym, dedicated Pilates and yoga studios, and tennis and padel courts, all located just beyond the Clubhouse.

For the team at Sabina, the ambition is to deliver a type of living that is effortless and easy, where every detail is quietly taken care of and each request, whether an intimate, private dinner party or a large-scale gathering, is always catered for. At the heart of this offering is the Clubhouse Bar and Restaurant, which has a sophisticated yet vibrant atmosphere serving cocktails by the bar or al fresco on the terrace with views overlooking the swimming pool.

The tastefully curated daily menu draws upon heritage Ibicencan culinary traditions: velvety rich oysters and freshly caught fish sizzling on terracotta plates alongside generous, family-size dishes of grilled meats and crispy, wood-fired pizzas.

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It is a style of dining that marries simplicity with quality, designed for long, unhurried lunches in the sun and intimate candlelit evening occasions. The dedicated concierge team is on hand to anticipate and arrange every aspect of life on the estate, from small honeymoon dinners to large-scale, glamourous parties, while a 24-hour security team guarantees the utmost privacy and safety.

For those seeking a truly unique and exclusive home, Sabina delivers with quiet authority, offering villas by some of the world’s most prestigious architects and designers within an idyllic and highly coveted haven. Securing one of the three villas now available is an investment with lasting appeal, placing owners at one of Ibiza’s most compelling and highly esteemed addresses.

Ibiza is easy to fly to from the United Kingdom and is a great year-round destination. For further information about the villas for sale or to enquire about seasonal rentals, contact sabina@sabinaestates.com or visit the Sabina website.