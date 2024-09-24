The best accountants and tax advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

Accountants and tax advisers play a crucial role for high-net-worth individuals, helping to ensure the smooth running of their finances. As well as providing auditing and documentation preparation services, many of the accountants and tax advisers listed below are experts at ensuring compliance and providing assistance with complex issues faced uniquely by high-net-worth individuals.

With complex portfolios, cross-border investments, and significant tax liabilities, personalised financial strategies are essential to optimizing wealth and reducing risk. Whether it’s navigating inheritance tax, capital gains, or international tax regulations, these top professionals provide the insight and expertise needed to preserve and grow wealth, Spear’s leading accountants and tax advisers are trusted by high-net-worths for their exceptional guidance.

Jump to: Methodology

Jump to: Best accountants and tax advisers for HNW individuals: the complete list

Jump to: Find out more

Best accountants and tax advisers for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Sarah Farrow – Top Flight



Firm: EY

Sarah Farrow, EY

Sarah Farrow leads EY’s ultra-high-net-worth tax team, which emerged from EY’s acquisition of Frank Hirth in 2021. With over two decades of experience, she specialises in handling complex tax issues for high-net-worth individuals, businesses, family offices, and sophisticated investors.

Read Sarah Farrow’s full profile at Spears500.com

Michael Lewis – Top Recommended

Firm: EY



Michael Lewis, EY

Michael Lewis, a Partner at EY’s US/UK Cross Border team, advises clients within the private markets area, including private equity executives, owner managers, entrepreneurs, and clients from the world of investment banking. Lewis is a UK-chartered tax adviser licensed to practice before the Internal Revenue Service in the US as an enrolled agent.

Read Michael Lewis’ full profile at Spe ars500.com

Katharine Arthur – Top Recommended

Firm: Haysmacintyre

Katherine Arthur is a highly experienced chartered accountant and tax adviser leading the tax team at Haysmacintyre. With more than two decades in the industry, she provides practical assistance on various tax issues, aiming to make complex topics understandable for clients while ensuring their UK and global reporting responsibilities are met.

Read Katharine Arthur’s full profile at Spears500.com

Majid Hussain – Top Recommended

Firm: Haysmacintyre

Hussain is an experienced private client tax advisor, specialising in advising high net worth individuals, including non-UK domiciled individuals and private equity executives. He has been recognised for his achievements in the industry and is also involved in charitable work.

Kay Mind – Recommended

Firm: Haysmacintyre

Kay Mind, director at Haysmacintyre LLP, provides expert and relevant tax advice tailored to each client’s personal circumstances and goals. Her focus is in assisting inbound individuals on UK and cross-border issues, pre-arrival planning, double tax treaty relief, offshore trusts, and UK tax implications for settlers, beneficiaries, and trustees.

Read Kay Mind’s full profile at Spe ars500.com

James Walker – Recommended

Firm: Haysmacintyre

Walker started his career in the Channel Islands, where he became qualified as both a chartered accountant and a chartered tax adviser. He describes his approach as being adaptable to the client’s needs, emphasising prudence and efficiency as a tax adviser.

Read James Walker’s full profile at Spears500.com

Ann-Marie Atkins – Recommended

Firm: Evelyn Partners

Atkins is focused on tax planning across all areas of the financial plan and understanding how this complements other plans in place to achieve superior overall objectives. She provides bespoke and creative services for large families with complex financial needs, coordinating with their Accountants/Tax and Legal advisers to deliver a formal and rounded approach.

Glenn Snow – Recommended

Glenn Snow, USTAXFS

Firm: USTAXFS

Glenn Snow is a dual-qualified tax adviser with expertise in both the UK and US tax systems. In January 2023, he was appointed as Tax Director within USTAXFS’s Private Client Group, marking an important development for the firm. USTAXFS specialises in US tax advice, planning, and compliance for individuals, funds, trusts, and corporations affected by the US tax system.

Read Glenn Snow’s full profile at Spears500.com

Joss Dalrymple – Top Recommended

Firm: Evelyn Partners

Dalrymple’s services cover family finances, school-fees planning, income deferral, and asset allocation. He also handles executorship, prenups, intergenerational disputes, and provides advice on charitable trusts.

Read Joss Dalrymple’s full profile at Spears500.com

William Dowsett – Top Recommended

Firm: PwC

Birmingham-based Dowsett advises HNWs and entrepreneurs in the Midlands on tax-efficient business structuring and succession planning. With two decades of experience, he works with a broad range of clients, including budding entrepreneurs, family offices, and some of the wealthiest families in the UK.

Read William Dowsett’s full profile at Spears500.com

Rebecca Durrant – Top Recommended

Firm: Crowe

With more than 25 years’ experience, Durrant advises individuals and businesses on all aspects of the tax system, including Capital Gains Tax, Inheritance Tax and non-UK resident tax issues.

Read Rebecca Durrant’s full profile at Spears500.com

Helen Jones – Top Recommended

Firm: BDO

BDO tax partner, Jones specialises in inheritance and capital gains tax planning, tax-efficient structuring for businesses, and separation and divorce cases, offering expertise in asset transfer, inheritance tax post-divorce, tax reporting requirements, and restructuring family wealth.

Read Helen Jones’s full profile at Spears500.com

Nicola Roberts – Top Flight

Firm: Deloitte

Nicola Roberts is the head of private client services at Deloitte. Her practice focuses on UHNW family offices and financial services, including advising senior private equity partners and hedge fund owners.

Read Nicola Roberts’ full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the accountants and tax advisers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best accountants and tax advisers for HNW individuals: the complete list

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.