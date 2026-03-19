Exclusive: Most wealthy UK residents expect more income from abroad, Investec study finds

As the UK economy is yet to bloom, HNWs are seeing foreign currencies as another tool to diversify their wealth // Image: Shutterstock

Many high-net-worth individuals are choosing to remain based in the UK while expecting to see an increase in income from overseas investments, research from Investec suggests.

The bank commissioned market research company PureProfile to interview 201 high-net-worth individuals in the UK in February 2026, with an average annual income of £810,450 and average net wealth of £6.4 million. The survey found that 92 per cent of respondents anticipate receiving more income in currencies other than sterling over the next three years.

This may be driven by overseas investments paying out in dollars or euros, international business interests, or global portfolios generating returns. The findings indicate that foreign currency is becoming an increasingly routine part of financial life for UK-based high-net-worth individuals, rather than something linked only to travel.

This presents an alternative narrative to that of migration consultancy Henley & Partners, which predicted that 16,500 millionaires would leave the UK in 2025 – more than any other country – in a report published last June.

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Income streams among high-net-worth individuals are also becoming more complex, according to Luke Stower, a private banker at Investec.

‘Many high-net-worth clients also have income that is far more complex than a monthly salary, with bonuses, dividends, equity and performance-related payouts arriving at different times and sometimes in different currencies,’ Stower said.

As wealth becomes more internationally diversified, maintaining a clear understanding of income sources is increasingly important.

‘When income, investments and spending span borders, the details matter, from currency movements to the timing of payments and big commitments at home,’ he argued.

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As well as seeing income from a diverse range of currencies, wealthy individuals expect their earnings to come from non-salary sources in the future, Investec revealed also. Of those surveyed by the bank, 85 per cent expect more of their income to come from streams such as dividends or equity, rather than a regularly-paid salary. These sources of wealth can arrive at different times than one another and often come less regularly than a monthly payslip.

Investec’s research also found that 85 per cent of respondents expect to generate a greater share of their income from non-salary sources such as dividends or equity. These income streams can arrive irregularly and in varying forms, making financial planning more complex.

To manage this, the bank recommends tailored financial arrangements that align borrowing with income patterns. For example, structuring repayments around the timing of bonuses or dividend payments may offer greater flexibility than standard monthly schedules. It also highlights the importance of monitoring currency movements where income is received in dollars, euros or other currencies, as exchange rate fluctuations can affect overall value.

Investec is an international bank and wealth manager with clients in the UK, Asia and South Africa. Its wealth management arm was acquired by UK investment management firm Rathbones for £839 million in September 2023. Together, they managed £115.6 billion in assets as of December 2025.