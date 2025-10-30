The Connaught Grill brings the moors to Mayfair

The Connaught Grill has crafted a special game season meal dining experience in partnership with Purdey / Image: Lateef Photography

Housed within the fabled Connaught Hotel in Mayfair, The Connaught Grill embodies the warmth and refinement of British luxury. This autumn, it celebrates the height of game season with a collaboration that feels both inevitable and inspired, a six-course menu crafted in partnership with renowned gunmaker Purdey, bringing together two long-standing British traditions: great food and the love of the countryside.

Created by executive head Chef Ramiro Lafuente Martinez, the experience beautifully brings the moors to Mayfair, where time-honoured hunting favourites – venison, squab and rabbit – are reimagined in elegant succession.

Throughout the meal, hints to Purdey’s heritage abound: sloe gin cocktails are poured from silver flasks, the staff is adorned in tweed ties, and diners invited to use a Purdey hunting knife chosen especially for the occasion.

Guests are invited to use a Purdey hunting knife throughout the meal / Image: Lateef Photography

In true Connaught fashion, it is less a meal than a celebration of craft, tradition and the enduring allure of the British countryside.

The interiors are warm and understated, defined by soft lines and the warm tones of oak and walnut. A rosewood-clad hallway leads guests down to the grill room, where cabinets display rare vintages and champagnes drawn from The Connaught’s celebrated cellar. At the end of dinner, the sommelier took us for a quick visit to the cellar itself, where more than 30,000 bottles lined in quiet order, a small glimpse into the depth of The Connaught’s collection.

The ambiance is warm and intimate / Image: Lateef Photography

Inside, handcrafted American black walnut by designer Mira Nakashima define the atmosphere, as the sculpted booth frames and signature Conoid chairs create a space that feels both modern and timeless. The ambiance is intimate and can be equally suited to an evening cocktail as to a lingering dinner. The warm lighting and curved wood finishes make the space feel refined but relaxed.

Dining

The menu is both hearty and elegant / Image: Lateef Photography

Starters set a refined tone: a delicate foie gras tartlet with toasted hazelnuts and pickled cherry, and a smoked rabbit terrine. From there, dishes grow deeper and more robust, with spiced squab, rich with autumn flavour, and venison loin carved tableside to add to the almost ceremonial feel of the meal.

The delicate foie gras tartlet with toasted hazelnuts and pickled cherry / Image: Lateef Photography

The Purdey Game Pie stands as a centrepiece, an homage to James Purdey himself, who was said to favour a filling of squab, venison and rabbit. To finish, a warm Pyghtle cheese course with glazed plums gives way to a pudding of Solliès black figs with hazelnut dacquoise and fig leaf ice cream – a refined, satisfying end to a menu that’s both hearty and elegant.

Service

The service was personable, charming and attentive, with a quiet dedication that made the evening feel effortless. Every member of the team embodied the warm yet professional spirit of the Purdey and Connaught partnership.

Verdict

The experience pairs classic grill dining with an elegant and luxurious twist, perfectly capturing the spirit of British autumn, with dishes that are earthy and outstanding.

And to make the experience truly complete, each booking of the Connaught’s game menu also includes a private styling appointment at Purdey’s Mayfair store and a tour of Audley House, the brand’s historic London home since 1883.

More information

The Game Menu is available until 31 January 2026.