The best debt advisory specialists for high-net-worth clients in 2024

In the complex world of finance, effective debt management is a critical component for both individuals and businesses seeking to optimise their financial health and strategic growth. Using existing holdings as a lever to obtain further fortunes is a tactic well used by some of the richest people, but it can lead to trouble.

For high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and institutions, the right debt advisory specialist can offer comprehensive strategies to manage debt efficiently, enhance liquidity, and minimise financial risks.

Careful balancing of repayments and returns can result in the steady expansion of total net worth, but overstretching is a direct route to losing more than you want to risk. A debt adviser can bring a wealth of knowledge, leveraging deep market insights and industry relationships to navigate the intricacies of debt instruments, credit markets, and regulatory environments.

Many highly affluent people might not be able to assemble the proof high street lenders demand. For example, an entrepreneur some years away from an exit will in all likelihood be able to service a considerable debt and secure the house (or yacht, plane, second home or art collection) that they dream of, but it will take a sophisticated assessment of their prospects to be able to approve the loan. Spear’s advisers are well used to such things.

Best debt advisory specialists for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Tristan Dollie – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Brown Rudnick

Tristan Dollie, Brown Rudnick

Tristan Dollie is a counsel at Brown Rudnick’s London office, focusing on special situations and credit. He has extensive experience in real estate finance, art finance, and structured finance, advising various clients including investment companies, family offices, funds, direct lenders, and banks.

Read Tristan Dollie's full profile at Spears500.com

Liam Wilkinson – New Addition

Firm: Fortier Finance

Liam Wilkinson, Fortier Finance



Wilkinson established Fortier in 2021 amid the challenges of a global pandemic and Brexit uncertainties. He noticed the difficulties affluent borrowers faced in obtaining high-value financing in Europe and used his decade-long experience in Nice to create a specialised debt advisory service for high-net-worth individuals.

Firm: GSB Private UK

Jon Urquhart is the Managing Partner and co-Head of GSB Private UK. He started his career in 2006 at NatWest Bank and held senior positions across Retail, Specialist, and Private Banking during his ten years there. Recently, he was the director of a top debt advisory business in London, managing operations and arranging financing solutions for prestigious addresses in the UK and internationally.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best debt advisory specialists for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best debt advisory specialists for HNW individuals: the complete list

