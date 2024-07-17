Best private equity and alternative asset advisers in 2024

Navigating the intricate world of private equity and alternative assets requires a keen understanding of market dynamics, risk management, and strategic investment opportunities. For high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), selecting the right advisers in this specialised field is crucial to achieving robust portfolio growth and diversification.

An alternative asset can be anything that isn’t considered a conventional asset; the best examples of conventional assets are stocks and bonds, but the field of alternatives covers everything from investments in art to hedge funds, derivatives and commodities.

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with investable assets of £1 million or more, alternative assets form an essential component of a diversified investment strategy. Typically, alternative assets have high minimum investments and investment fees, making the importance of a good alternative asset adviser paramount.

Spear’s advisers not only provide access to exclusive investment opportunities but can help diversify any sizeable investment portfolio. Whether you are looking to invest in private equity funds, hedge funds, real estate, or other alternative assets, these advisers stand out for their ability to guide clients through the complexities of these high-stakes markets.

Best private equity and alternative asset advisers for HNW individuals: names to know

Peter Beske Nielsen – New Addition

Firm: EQT

Former BlackRock managing director Peter Beske Nielsen joined EQT in 2021, leading its private wealth efforts. He enables high-value private investors to connect to alternative investment opportunities via EQT Nexus, the firm’s private wealth solution, which launched in 2023. One particular strength of EQT is the firm’s ability to support companies at every stage of the growth cycle, from scaling up early-stage start-ups through to IPOs and M&A deals.

Victoria Matthews – Recommended

Firm: BlackRock

Victoria Matthews, BlackRock managing director, told Spear’s their family office clients typically have around $750 million in investable assets and are looking for institutional-quality solutions for multigenerational time horizons. For Matthews, it’s BlackRock’s broad offering that serves as a market differentiator, as well as its experience in connecting UHNWs to private market opportunities such as ‘alternative alternatives’.

Mark Hempstead – Recommended

Firm: J.P. Morgan

The head of alternative investments for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Mark Hempstead, connects the bank’s clients to investment opportunities across various asset classes. Hempstead highlights the importance of private investments in portfolios, focusing on returns and asset diversification.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the private equity and alternative asset advisers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best private equity and alternative asset advisers for HNW individuals: the complete list

