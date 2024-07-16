The best precious metals advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

Precious metals like gold and silver, with their historical significance and intrinsic value, have long been traditional staples of a diversified investment portfolio and remain a cornerstone for those aiming to hedge against economic volatility and inflation. Investors can hold the metals physically, or gain exposure via products such as in derivatives, exchange-traded commodities (ETCs), mutual funds and company stocks.

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with investable assets of £1 million or more, precious metals are regarded as useful hedges against inflation, and gold held in some forms has tax advantages. But each metal can present its own set of opportunities and risks.

Navigating the precious metals market requires specialised knowledge and strategic insight and Spear’s advisers offer in-depth market analysis, personalised investment strategies, and access to exclusive opportunities. They are also able to identify emerging market trends that can protect clients against unexpected volatility.

Best precious metals advisers for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Josh Saul – Top Recommended

Firm: The Pure Gold Company

Josh Saul, The Pure Gold Company

Josh Saul, the founder and CEO of The Pure Gold Company, has over 15 years’ experience in the precious metals investment market. The company provides gold and silver in bullion or coin form, along with storage solutions, and offers an authenticity guarantee and a favourable buy-back policy. Saul is a well-informed commentator in the media and regularly provides thought leadership on the gold and silver retail markets.

Read Josh Saul’s full profile at Spears500.com

Mark Yaxley – New Addition

Firm: Strategic Wealth Preservation

Mark Yaxley is the CEO of Strategic Wealth Preservation (SWP), a leading precious metals dealer and global storage provider which he co-founded in the Cayman Islands in 2014. Yaxley is known for his YouTube series ‘Inside the Vault,’ which has gained millions of views and enhanced investors’ understanding of owning gold and silver bullion. His commitment to excellence and wealth preservation is reflected in his extensive industry experience, making him a trusted figure in the precious metals community.

Read Mark Yaxley’s full profile at Spe ars500.com

David Russell – New Addition

Firm: GoldCore

Russell is the CEO of GoldCore, responsible for both day-to-day management and long-term strategy. He joined in 2008 as Director of Business Development and later became director of marketing and communications. With a banking background as a trader, Russell developed a keen interest in gold as financial insurance and a risk barometer for financial markets.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best precious metals advisers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best precious metals advisers for HNW individuals: the complete list

