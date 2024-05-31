How Flygreen is ascending into the future of private aviation

Flygreen is firmly focused on the future of private aviation / © Flygreen

Like many industries, the private jet charter business is innovating at a rapid rate. Flygreen, a North American private charter service, has developed a trusted client base thanks to its ability to provide both rapid and reliable aviation solutions, in as few as four hours’ notice. One of the ways Flygreen can achieve this is thanks to its impressive use of technology, in addition to its breadth of contacts, such as the over 7000 operators it can choose from.

A key figure in the senior leadership team at Flygreen is vice president of operations, Pascal Couture-Tremblay. Having graduated from Bishop’s University, Quebec, in 2015, Couture-Tremblay, fell into private aviation by chance in 2018 and began working for a leading global charter brokerage. Rising through the ranks to the point where he lead the Canadian private jets team, he went on to join the team at Flygreen in 2023 as VP of operations.

Providing its customers with a speedy and efficient way to book a private jet, Flygreen aims to get passengers airborne within four hours of the initial charter request if necessary. It’s able to achieve this using innovations like its JETPRO platform, which allows Flygreen to source aircraft quicker and more precisely than its competition.

Pascal Couture-Tremblay, vice president of operations at Flygreen / ©Flygreen

In addition to providing, speed, efficiency and flexibility to its customers, Flygreen also works hard to stay ahead of the curve in aviation trends. The company is predicting aviation, particularly regional business aviation, will eventually transition to electric, a change which is set to occur over the next 10 years.

Spear’s spoke to Couture-Tremblay, about what it’s like to work at the cutting edge of the private charter industry during such an important transitional period.

Can you recall a specific moment in your life when you realized that you wanted to work in private aviation?

I fell into private aviation by chance. What has kept me in the industry are the amazing relationships I’ve built with my clients and peers. The dynamic nature and growth of the industry that has kept things engaging and interesting.

Throughout your career are there any individuals you have found particularly inspiring, either personal or widely known?

Having been fortunate to work with many business leaders, I’ve had the chance to learn from some of the brightest minds in North America. Supporting the needs of influential figures in entertainment and sports has been a great pleasure as well.

You studied Art Administration at Bishop’s University, are you still able to use that degree in your work currently?

This program was a mix of fine arts and business. The arts component has helped me approach daily challenges with creativity and innovative thinking. It has also enhanced my problem-solving skills by encouraging me to look at issues from different perspectives. The business portion of the degree is something I use daily, providing a solid foundation in management, strategy, and operations. Together, these skills allow me to navigate the complexities of the private aviation industry effectively and bring a unique, well-rounded approach to my role.

What does a typical working day look like?

A typical working day involves working closely with our developers to build tools that support the needs of our sales team. I focus on building and optimizing sales materials, operational systems, company initiatives, and sales tactics to empower our teams effectively. Additionally, I contribute to the development of new product offerings and the enhancement of existing ones to stay ahead of the competition. I also tend to the charter needs of marquee clients as required. Furthermore, I provide general guidance and training on the private aviation industry to our teams.

Speed and efficiency are vital for success in a charter company, allowing customers to book flights on short notice. How do you ensure Flygreen maintains its reputation in this field?

Speed and efficiency are indeed vital. We ensure that we’re a client centric and service-first company. We understand that our client’s time is extremely valuable, which is why we do everything in our power to be extremely responsive and timely. Ensuring that our brokers are some of the leading experts in the industry also ensures we do not waste any of our customer’s time with any mistakes or lack of efficiency. We demand excellence from our team, so that our customers can get the most out of Flygreen. Through our expertise and our award-winning JETPRO platform, we can source aircraft quicker and more precisely than our competition, ensuring a timely departure in as little as 3 hours from the time of a client’s initial charter request.

What steps are Flygreen taking to help progress the field of sustainable aviation?

The first step is starting the conversation around sustainable travel with our clients. We offer a carbon capture matching program aimed at rendering our charters carbon neutral. After each flight, we provide customers with reports on flight emissions and carbon capture, enabling them to use this data to support their sustainability efforts. Additionally, we invest in forestation projects and tree planting periodically to contribute to growing new forests and rebuilding those affected by forest fires.

We are also exploring how to leverage AI to create efficiencies that will lower our customers’ air travel carbon footprint. We constantly evaluate new sustainability initiatives to implement at Flygreen. Ultimately, we are working towards becoming a leader in clean aviation and spearheading the electrification of the aviation industry.

How important a role do you believe technology, particularly AI, will play in the future of the jet charter industry?

In my opinion, AI will be greatly impactful across all industries. The business that employs these technologies the soonest will have an edge over their competition. There are many ways to increase efficiencies by leveraging AI, which translates directly to exponential progress in business operations.

Can you predict any other big changes and innovations coming to the private jet industry?

It’s very likely that a transition to electric aviation will occur in the regional business aviation sector within the next 10 years. This shift will not only reduce carbon emissions but also lower operating costs and increase efficiency. As battery technology advances and infrastructure improves, we can expect electric aircraft to become a common sight in regional business aviation, setting new standards for the overall industry and for sustainability goals.

How do you spend your time when you’re not working?

When I’m not working, I spend my time travelling, cooking, and enjoying outdoor activities like cycling and skiing. Travelling helps me unwind and gain new perspectives, cooking allows me to explore my love of food, and cycling and skiing keep me active while enjoying nature.

For more information, visit flygreen.co