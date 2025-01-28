View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Partner Content
January 28, 2025

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year: Ben Stern on investing in his own firm and sharing its values

The winner of the 2024 Spear's Award of the HNW Wealth Manager of the Year talks about his commitment to his firm's values and taking risks

By Spear's Partners

Ben Stern
Ben Stern, photographed for Spear’s at The Peninsula London in November 2024 / Image: Andie Mackie

Ben Stern is ‘incredibly proud’ of what he has achieved during his nearly 10 years at Lincoln Private Investment Office, a firm which, Stern acknowledges, is ‘unusual’ within the industry.

‘The structure of the firm is that it’s owned by the partners but also some of our clients,’ says Stern, a partner and head of family office services. ‘The key point is that there are no external shareholders. So there’s no one that owns part of Lincoln that’s not also a client of the firm.’

[Click here to register for updates on the Spear’s Awards 2025]

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Sharing values

It means that, rather than feeling pressure to pursue corporate profits, advisers can focus on looking after their clients, doing their day job and delivering a high level of service with regard to investment performance. ‘And if we do that, we know that [clients] will be happy, and they will introduce others from within their network, which has absolutely been the case over the years,’ Stern says. Indeed, the majority of new clients come via referrals – there’s no cold calling at Lincoln.

The firm also requires all team members to invest their own money alongside that of their clients. ‘We would never recommend something that we’re not investing in ourselves,’ Stern says. ‘That in itself is very unusual, and I know it’s something that really resonates with a lot of our clients.’ Lincoln’s B Corp certification, an effort led by Stern, further appeals to the firm’s forward-thinking investors and next-gen clients. ‘I’ve always been very passionate about the culture of the firm that I work in and doing things in the right way,’ he says. ‘I think people recognise what a high bar [B Corp certification] is, and how difficult it is to get. As a result they’re really supportive of it, and more and more want to work with a firm that shares their values.’

[See also: Ben Stern is HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in association with Locate Isle of Man]

Offering alternatives

Another area that Stern says is a differentiator for Lincoln is its alternatives offering, which is available on an advisory basis. ‘We’re very active in looking for interesting investment opportunities that could be higher risk but driving for a much higher return and add diversification, so things like venture capital, private equity, complete diversifiers – everything from forestry to litigation funding – all sorts of different, interesting areas.’

Content from our partners
Why a patient-first approach is key in healthcare
Why a patient-first approach is key in healthcare
Abu Dhabi: How the 'capital of capital' became a magnet for UHNWs
Abu Dhabi: How the ‘capital of capital’ became a magnet for UHNWs
Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the 'Capital of Capital'
Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the ‘Capital of Capital’

In his work with family offices, Stern has seen wealth and investment structuring come to the fore as a client priority. It’s no longer just about investment strategy. ‘It’s something that’s incredibly important to clients in the current environment – making sure that they are structured as tax-efficiently as possible, as well as having the right investment strategy. Those conversations are really going to ramp up over the over the next 12 months and beyond.’

This feature is published in Spear’s Magazine Issue 94. Click here to subscribe

Spear's Magazine issue 94
Spear’s Magazine Issue 94 / Illustration: Cat Sims

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor