View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Awards & Events
December 7, 2023

The Spear’s Awards

The Spear's Awards recognise leading entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders in the private client world

By Spear's

Inside the Spear's Awards 2023

Spear’s has been celebrating the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW individuals – as well as outstanding entrepreneurs and philanthropists – for more than a decade.

This culminates each year in The Spear’s Awards, an annual celebration of excellence across a number of industries. The Spear’s Awards 2023 were held in the grand ballroom of the Landmark London, attracted some of the biggest names in wealth management, private banking, property and more.

Eighteen winners were recognised for their extraordinary achievements in 2013, across categories including School of the YearHNW Wealth Manager of the Year and Private Client Accountant of the Year.

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Who won at the Spear’s Awards 2023? The complete list of winners revealed

How to enter the Spear’s Awards

Entry to the Spear’s Awards is free. Click here to register to be the first to hear when registrations open for the Spear’s Awards 2024.

How to attend the awards

As the ceremony will be a tabled event, you will need to visit this page for more information on how you can secure a place for your team. This will be updated nearer the date of the Spear’s Awards 2024.

Partnerships

Partnership enquiries should be directed to Spear’s commercial director Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com).

Content from our partners
How preventative screenings can help HNWs to manage their health
How preventative screenings can help HNWs to manage their health
Family office report: Repositioning investment portfolios to preserve wealth
Family office report: Repositioning investment portfolios to preserve wealth
High five: How to holiday without leaving home
High five: How to holiday without leaving home

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor