Spear’s Awards 2024 finalists: Private Bank of the Year – UK, in Association with Porto Montenegro

Private Bank of the Year – UK in Association with Porto Montenegro, is one of 18 categories recognised at the Spear’s Awards 2024, presented in association with ADGM.

The award recognises a bank that has delivered outstanding service and performance for HNW individuals in the UK.

The Spear’s Awards acknowledge and honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond.

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ across the 18 categories were unveiled in September and the winners will be announced on 19 November at Raffles London at The OWO.

The shortlists for the 2024 Spear’s Awards, presented in association with ADGM, honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals.

Take a closer look at the nominees for Private Bank of the Year – UK, in Association with Porto Montenegro.

Private Bank of the Year – UK, in Association with Porto Montenegro: The shortlist

Weatherbys Private Bank

Former winners, Weatherbys, founded in 1770, is a seventh-generation, family-owned business known for its deep ties to horse racing. Weatherbys Private Bank serves clients earning over £300,000 annually or with assets exceeding £5 million. They provide banking, investment, and wealth planning advice, with expertise in areas such as farming and landed estates, expat services for property buyers in the UK, support for US citizens, and guidance for sports professionals.



Hampden & Co

Hampden & Co caters to the banking needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses across the UK, offering tailored services through dedicated bankers. Unlike many private banks that combine banking and wealth management, Hampden & Co focuses solely on banking, collaborating with professional advisers for client benefit.

Arbuthnot Latham

Arbuthnot Latham was founded on May 13, 1833, by Alfred Latham and John A. Arbuthnot at 33 Great St Helen’s, Lime Street, in the City of London, and now has branches in Manchester, Bristol, and Exeter. Initially starting as a general merchant business, it quickly expanded into finance and lending operations. Arbuthnot Latham focuses on three main areas: Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Wealth Management.

HSBC UK Private Banking

One of the world’s leading financial institutions, HSBC UK is committed to supporting families in achieving long-term prosperity. From our origins in financing trade between Asia and Europe, the bank prides itself on its client-centric model means clients can access dedicated specialists for a wide range of wealth and investment solutions.

Private Bank of the Year – UK, in Association with Porto Montenegro: The judges

Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Ross Elder (Managing Partner, Lincoln Private Investment Office); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s).

