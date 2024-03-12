The best property agents 2024

The expertise of a trusted property agent is invaluable during the complex, and often lengthy, process of buying or selling prime real estate. These advisers are at the centre of the transaction chain – connecting their high-net-worth clients with credible buyers.

When acting on behalf of HNWs, property agents are trusted not only with securing the best possible price, but also acting with discretion while guiding clients through the stages of the negotiation and sale. They are practised at untangling thorny issues and offering trusted advice.

Property agents are also essential for ensuring prime properties are viewed by the right sort of prospective buyers – they will have a network of wealthy investors and individuals on whom they can call, and are experienced at weeding out time-wasters.

The experts selected for the Spear’s Property Agents Index 2024 represent the leading lights in London, France, the Middle East and US. Their portfolios include some of the finest real estate around the world, from Mayfair trophy homes to sprawling villas on the Côte d’Azur.

Best property agents: names to know

Two property agents have been promoted to Top Flight, the highest ranking given to professionals in the Spear’s 500: Edward de Mallet Morgan, a partner in Knight Frank’s international super-prime sales team who works closely with the firm’s private office, and Marcus O’Brien, who was leader of Beauchamp Estates’ formidable private office team before moving to Sotheby’s International Realty‘s greatly expanded London office in late 2023.

In total, there are 18 new additions to the Spear’s Property Agents Index 2024 and eight agents who have been promoted to Top Recommended. Here are just some of the names to know. For the complete list, and to learn more about individual advisers, view the table at the below or visit Spear’s500.com.

Edward Aldersley

Firm: Aldersley London

Rank: Top Recommended (New for 2024)

Aldersley worked in a private boutique investment company before founding specialist prime central London property agency Aldersley London in 2016. He left the world of finance to pursue his passion for property and throughout the following years, Aldersley refined his specialisms of the upper end of the housing market in sought after areas such as Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Belgravia, Kensington, Holland Park, Notting Hill and Chelsea.

Alex Christian

Alex Christian, Savills

Firm: Savills

Rank: Top Recommended

Few advisers can claim to operate as smoothly in the UHNW property sphere as Alex Christian, who helped to found and currently runs the London branch of Savills’ esteemed private office team. Christian’s enviable understanding of London’s most sought-after properties, coupled with an almost religious devotion to discretion, means that clients tend to use him more than once. The private office caters to a growing niche of global UHNWs looking for the sort of property ‘only a handful of individuals on the planet might buy’. Christian is one of the few people around who can connect the dots.

Jaishree Brice

Firm: Sotheby’s International Realty

Rank: Recommended (New)

As part of Sotheby’s International Realty’s UK relaunch team, Brice focuses on properties in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Mayfair, but also has experience with property transactions in the home counties. Typical clients include South-East Asian, Indian, and American UHNWs. ‘Indian buyers are prominent in London,’ she says. ‘I work quite closely with Sotheby’s India team, to make sure we are making use of all our synergies.’

Raphael Fitoussi-Findlay

Firm: The Private Realtor

Rank: Recommended (New)



With more than 15 years’ experience working in London’s prime property market, Raphael Fitoussi-Finlay is well placed to guide HNW individuals on all aspects of the residential sales process. He founded The Private Realtor back in 2021 with his business partner Dema Salehi, in order to offer a premium one to one service to all their clients.

Charles Lloyd

Charles Lloyd, Beauchamp Estates

Firm: Beauchamp Estates

Rank: Top Recommended (New)

Lloyd returned to Beauchamp Estates as head of sales in February 2024, 17 years after he left. He first joined the company in 1992 and had a highly successful spell as senior negotiator in the luxury London home sector before taking on roles at Savills and CBRE. Known to some as ‘Mr Mayfair’, Lloyd has been involved in some of the most high-profile deals in prime central London during his career, including one of the most expensive houses ever sold in Mayfair.

Charles Olver

Firm: Knight Frank

Rank: Top Recommended



Olver grew up in the Middle East, Far East, Australia, America and across Europe, making him, he says, exceptionally well placed to work in the epicentre of the internationally driven market place that central London has become. Olver joined Knight Frank in 2008 to work as a team member in the Sloane Avenue office, becoming Partner in 2015. As head of Chelsea sales, Olver concentrates has built up an unrivalled knowledge of the local market, covering properties in the Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Belgravia area.

Moreas Madani

Moreas Madani, Tyburn Property Consultancy

Firm: Tyburn Property Consultancy

Rank: Top Recommended

After a successful 12-year stint as a partner at Knight Frank, Moreas Madani set up his own firm, Tyburn Property Consultancy, in 2022. Since starting the firm, Madani has distinguished himself as an independent prime new build expert and has closed several deals that are in excess of £10 million. He told Spear’s that his business is all about people. ‘I can call most of my clients friends, and I think it’s that personal touch which is our differentiating factor.’

Reme Urubusi

Firm: DDRE Global

Rank: Rising Star



Rising star Nicole has amassed more than 200,000 plus followers across digital channels, bringing invaluable exposure for her clients who require global reach. A ‘true trailblazer’, Nicole is never afraid to push boundaries, and looks set to go on to great things. Watch this space.

Neil Sloam

Neil Sloam, Winkworth

Firm: Winkworth

Rank: Recommended



Having grown up in St John’s Wood, Sloam has a native understanding of the area and is an expert when it comes to the high-end north-west London property market. Sloam joined Winkworth in 2019 and as managing director he runs three offices: in West Hampstead, Little Venice and St John’s Wood. Earlier in his career, Sloam was managing director at the London-based Brian Lack and Company, where he focused on prime London property and exclusive areas in Eastern Europe.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking property agents, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best property agents: the complete list

