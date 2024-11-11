Spear’s Awards 2024 finalists: Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO

Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO is one of 18 categories recognised at the Spear’s Awards 2024, presented in association with ADGM.

The award recognises a firm that has delivered outstanding services to family offices. This award is for ancillary services such as wealth planning, family governance, trusts, and administration.

The Spear’s Awards acknowledge and honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond.

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ across the 18 categories were unveiled in September and the winners will be announced on 19 November at Raffles London at The OWO.

The shortlists for the 2024 Spear’s Awards, presented in association with ADGM, honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals.

Take a closer look at the nominees for Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO.

Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO: Shortlist

Ispahani Advisory

Family business Ispahani Advisory specialises in advising family businesses and wealth owners on strategy, governance, philanthropy, education, and wellbeing. The firm promotes proactive risk and reputation management while serving multi-jurisdictional families in a transparent, regulated environment. Additionally, Ispahani Advisory supports responsible wealth ownership and the growing focus on sustainability among wealth and business-owning families.

KMA

Founded by Kedge Marti, KMA works with individuals and families to resolve the issues that can come with sudden wealth or family business and succession disputes. Clients speak glowingly of the attention to detail and the difference the tailored programmes arranged by KMA have made to their lives and businesses.

Stonehage Fleming

Stonehage Fleming advises leading families, including the Fleming Family, and wealth creators to manage and protect their wealth across multiple geographies and generations. Acting as a full-service Family Office or collaborating with other advisers, Stonehage Fleming leverages its extensive experience to help clients navigate wealth creation and preservation challenges.

Crestbridge Family Office Services

Crestbridge Family Office Services offers wide-ranging expertise and uncompromising service. The firm routinely manages complex, multi-jurisdictional structures, ensuring global families and advisers work together.

Catherine Grum Consultancy

Established by former adviser for family offices at KPMG and BDO, Catherine Grum, Catherine Grum Consultancy aims to help wealthy individuals and families clarify their wealth’s purpose, aligning it with their goals and dreams.

Saker Consultancy

Saker’s services are designed to help clients navigate demanding challenges, fostering confidence to help businesses achieve their potential. Saker says that what sets them apart is their unique ability to support both family and business matters with tailored instruction to meet each client’s specific needs.

Family Office Services Provider of the Year in Association with ADIO: The judges

Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Ross Elder (Managing Partner, Lincoln Private Investment Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

The 2024 Spear’s Awards shortlist revealed