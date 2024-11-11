Spear’s Awards 2024 finalists: Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM

Private Bank of the Year – International, in Association with ADGM is one of 18 categories recognised at the Spear’s Awards 2024, presented in association with ADGM.

The award recognises an international bank that has delivered outstanding service and performance for HNW individuals. The winner of this award will also have shown an unmatched ability to service clients with cross-border needs.

The Spear’s Awards acknowledge and honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond.

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ across the 18 categories were unveiled in September and the winners will be announced on 19 November at Raffles London at The OWO.

The shortlists for the 2024 Spear’s Awards, presented in association with ADGM, honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals.

Take a closer look at the nominees for Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM.

Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM: Shortlist

Goldman Sachs

Geographies is critical for our ultra-high-net-worth clients. Informed by decades of experience with a wide range of clients, Goldman Sachs helps clients access the entire investment ecosystem – from tailored asset allocation to implementation and lending.

HSBC Global Private Banking

HSBC, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, is dedicated to supporting families in achieving long-term prosperity. From its origins in financing trade between Asia and Europe, the bank now helps international business owners and high-net-worth individuals sustain and grow their wealth across generations.

Julius Baer International

The group manages assets for private clients from around the globe. Its primary services include wealth management and investment consultancy. The bank offers products through its open architecture platform, as well as securities and foreign exchange trading. Shares of the Julius Baer Group are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and are part of the SMI MID, which is the mid-cap stock index comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss companies that are not included in the SMI.

UBS

Swiss-based banking giant UBS offers personal and private banking, wealth management, asset management, and investment banking services. It serves a diverse clientele, including about half of the world’s billionaires, and operates in over 45 markets across five continents, managing $3.1 trillion in assets as of Q1 2022.

Private Bank of the Year – International in Association with ADGM: The judges

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Ross Elder (Managing Partner, Lincoln Private Investment Office); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership);Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

The 2024 Spear’s Awards shortlist revealed