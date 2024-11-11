Spear’s Awards 2024 finalists: Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with SilverBell Global

Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with SilverBell Global is one of the 18 categories recognised at the Spear’s Awards 2024, presented in association with ADGM.

The award recognises a family lawyer who has provided outstanding service.

The Spear’s Awards acknowledge and honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond.

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ across the 18 categories were unveiled in September and the winners will be announced on 19 November at Raffles London at The OWO.

Take a closer look at the nominees for Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with SilverBell Global.

Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with SilverBell Global: The shortlist

Colin Rogerson, Mills & Reeve

As head of fertility law at Mills & Reeve, Rogerson specialises in assisted reproduction and family formation, advising high-net-worth clients, including professionals and celebrities, on both domestic and international surrogacy arrangements. He also handles complex parental order cases and co-parenting and donor insemination matters.



Sam Longworth, Stewarts

Recognised as a leader in international, complex and high-value divorce law, Longworth serves a diverse clientele from the sports, entertainment, and finance sectors across the globe. He is known for his discretion, commercial acumen and ability to secure favourable outcomes.

Nicholas Westley, Harbottle & Lewis

Westley is renowned as one of the top family lawyers of his generation, handling financial disputes, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and private law children cases. Aiming for the best outcomes while minimising stress and cost for clients, he collaborates closely with Catherine Bedford (also nominated), head of Harbottle & Lewis’s family department.

James Stewart, Penningtons Manches Cooper

Stewart is recognised for his expertise in handling complex high-net-worth cases and is particularly skilled in international financial matters. He has a proven track record in high-profile divorces and has been described as one of the leaders in family law globally.



Catherine Bedford is known for her deep knowledge of family law and her ability to handle complex and high-value international divorces and challenging children disputes. Winner of Lawyer of the Year – Family Law at the 2022 Spear’s Awards, she is recognised for her tough litigating style and emotional intelligence. Clients describe her as deeply empathetic, tactful and indefatigable.

Suzanne Todd, Withers

Head of Withers’ divorce, family, and trust dispute teams, Todd has been described as ‘absolutely superb’ and an ‘incredible performer’ by a top KC. Todd’s multi-jurisdictional practice has strong ties to Italy, as over 60 per cent of her cases involve an Italian element, largely due to referrals from satisfied clients. Additionally, she serves as the firm’s European co-head of dispute resolution.

Georgina Hamblin, Hamblin Family Law

Georgina Hamblin founded her family law firm in early 2023 after a decade at Vardags, where she led the London family team. She represents affluent clients in complex, high-profile, and international cases requiring innovative legal solutions. Notably, she aided former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai in the landmark case Peng v Chai [2015], securing a victory against her tycoon husband in a jurisdictional dispute across two hemispheres.

Peter Burgess, Burgess Mee

Peter Burgess co-founded Burgess Mee in London with Antonia Mee in 2013. He has experienced significant growth in pre-nuptial agreement work, both drafting and challenging them, and has been involved in High Court and Court of Protection cases. His expertise includes issues related to controlling behaviour, trusts, and capacity.

Lawyer of the Year – Family Law in Association with SilverBell Global: The judges

David Allison (Director, Family Law in Partnership – 2023 winner); Timothy Bishop KC (Barrister, 1 Hare Court); Matthew Brunsdon-Tully (Barrister, 1GC); Edward Devereux KC (Barrister, Harcourt Chambers); Deborah Eaton KC (Barrister, 1KBW); Sir Nicholas Mostyn (Former High Court Judge); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

The 2024 Spear’s Awards shortlist revealed