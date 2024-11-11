Spear’s Awards 2024 finalists: UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance is one of 18 categories recognised at the Spear’s Awards 2024, presented in association with ADGM.

The award recognises an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service to UHNWs in the UK, specialising in managing investable assets of more than £15 million.

The Spear’s Awards acknowledge and honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond.

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ across the 18 categories were unveiled in September and the winners will be announced on 19 November at Raffles London at The OWO.

The shortlists for the 2024 Spear’s Awards, presented in association with ADGM, honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals.

Take a closer look at the nominees for UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year, in association with Guernsey Finance.

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance: Shortlist

Harinder Hundle, Hundle

Harinder Hundle

Hundle joined TwinFocus in 2019 as head of the London office and has since rebranded it to Hundle, focusing on independent investment and wealth management for clients with net worths between $100 million and $1 billion. A seasoned professional with experience at Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan, Hundle emphasises customised solutions tailored to family needs.

Bandish Gudka, LGT Wealth Management

Gudka, a partner at LGT Wealth Management since 2010, is a trusted adviser and investment manager, he focuses on building deep relationships with clients. Gudka has successfully navigated recent market fluctuations by investing in quality assets, emphasising that his portfolios are designed for long-term growth despite interim volatility.

Khaled Said, Capital Generation Partners

Khaled Said

Said, Managing Partner and one of the Founding Partners at Capital Generation Partners, enjoys working with a team of talented investors who genuinely care for their clients. He believes the firm’s success stems from blending traditional practices with entrepreneurial insights, allowing clients to receive personalised service without sacrificing talent.

Ali Jamal, Azura Partners

Ali Jamal

A former Kuwaiti army officer and ex-banker at Julius Baer, Jamal founded Azura Partners in 2019. With offices in major global cities including London, Monaco, Dubai, and New York, Jamal offers family office services, investment advisory, and innovative club deals, operating on a partnership model with a diverse, international team.

Priya Sriskantharajah, Citi

Sriskantharajah is a senior private banker at Citi Private Bank where she works with a small number of UHNW global clients and their families. Her clients are very successful entrepreneurs and business owners usually with a global footprint and complex wealth management requirements.

The 2024 Spear’s Awards shortlist revealed

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Ross Elder (Managing Partner, Lincoln Private Investment Office); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s).

More from Spear’s: The best wealth managers for high-net-worth clients in 2024

The 2024 Spear’s Awards shortlist revealed