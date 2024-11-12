Spear’s Awards 2024 finalists: HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in association with Locate Isle of Man

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in association with Locate Isle of Man is one of 18 categories recognised at the Spear’s Awards 2024, presented in association with ADGM.

The award is for an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service to HNWs in the UK, specialising in managing investable assets between £500,000 and £15 million.

The Spear’s Awards acknowledge and honour entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders for their innovation, success and outstanding contribution to the wealth management world and beyond.

The finalists for the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ across the 18 categories were unveiled in September and the winners will be announced on 19 November at Raffles London at The OWO.

The shortlists for the 2024 Spear’s Awards, presented in association with ADGM, honour the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and providers of service to HNW and UHNW individuals.

Take a closer look at the nominees for HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in association with Locate Isle of Man.

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in association with Locate Isle of Man: The shortlist

Ben Stern, Lincoln Private Investment Office

Ben Stern’s move from Barclays to Lincoln Private Investment Office reflects a growing trend: boutique firms without external shareholders are gaining popularity. At Lincoln, all shareholders are clients, which enhances their independence and alignment of interests. Stern emphasises that clients appreciate advisers whose interests match their own, as everyone at Lincoln invests their wealth alongside their clients.

Josh Matthews, MASECO

Former Citi director Josh Matthews co-founded MASECO in 2008 to offer cross-border wealth management services to HNW and UHNW American families living in the UK, the US and elsewhere.

As an expat himself, he had the vision to re-create the US wealth management experience in the UK.

Matthews has a professional and personal understanding of what affluent clients need to achieve financial peace of mind and provides guidance and advice on financial structuring and investments.

Nicholas Hornby, Cerno Capital

Hornby is a co-founder of Cerno Capital, which he joined in 2007 alongside James Spence to provide exceptional investment management. The firm focuses on understanding clients’ investment objectives and fosters a partnership culture that emphasises long-term thinking aligned with investors’ interests.

Mary Haly, Waverton

Mary Haly is a seasoned portfolio manager with more than 25 years in financial services. Haly manages a diverse clientele, including entrepreneurs, divorcées, trusts, and charities, growing her book to £300 million. She enjoys the intellectual challenge of investing and values her client relationships, noting that satisfied clients often refer others, eliminating the need for advertising.

Nathan Prior, Partners Wealth Management

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year in association with Locate Isle of Man: The judges

Judges: Nick Dogilewski (Partner, Exeter Partners); Ross Elder (Managing Partner, Lincoln Private Investment Office); Annamaria Koerling (Managing Partner, Delfin Private Office); Mark Somers (Co-founder, Somers Partnership); Billy Stephenson (Managing Director, Stephenson Executive Search); Rupert Phelps (family office adviser); Aisha Alli (Head of Research, Spear’s); Edwin Smith (Editor-in-Chief, Spear’s)

