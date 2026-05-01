The Setai, Miami Beach: Where Art Deco glamour meets eastern serenity

The Setai is housed in a restored 1937 Art Deco landmark building // Image: The Setai

Set on the oceanfront along Miami Beach’s iconic Collins Avenue, The Setai is a longstanding favourite amongst discerning international travellers, masterfully blending the warmth of Asian hospitality with the architectural legacy of Miami’s Art Deco era.

Housed within a meticulously restored 1937 landmark building, the property stands as one of the most significant expressions of Art Deco design in Miami Beach. Today, its historic façade is juxtaposed with interiors inspired by the Far East, resulting in a striking ‘Art Deco Fusion’ aesthetic.

The lobby unfolds as an immersive, almost cinematic experience, layered in bronze, tropical timber, aged leather, and anchored by antique Shanghai bricks, painstakingly reassembled to form a bridge between two great Art Deco cities.

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This design philosophy continues throughout the hotel, where Asian artistry and symbolism are woven into every corner. Jade ornaments – long believed to ward off negative energy – are subtly placed across the property, while serene sculptures and calligraphy-inspired artworks reinforce a sense of spirituality. Even the courtyard, with its four celestial statues representing protection, stability, opportunity and good fortune, has been conceived as a space of reflection and calm.

Accommodation at The Setai is equally considered, offering a choice between the heritage-rich Art Deco suites and the expansive Ocean Suites housed within the hotel’s contemporary tower. The latter provide a true sense of escape, with sweeping Atlantic views, generous living spaces, deep soaking tubs and a suite of world-class in-room amenities. At the pinnacle sits the Penthouse, a sprawling 10,000-square-foot sanctuary complete with its own rooftop pool and panoramic views of Miami’s glittering coastline.

The Ocean Suites at The Setai provide sweeping Atlantic views // Image: The Setai

Dining, too, is central to the experience. At Jaya, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Southeast Asian flavours draw inspiration from ancient spice routes, creating dishes designed for sharing in one of Miami Beach’s most eclectic and vibrant settings.

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Signature experiences from lively jazz brunches to live evening performances have put this restaurant firmly on the map for Miami’s elite. Oceanfront dining at Ocean Grill offers a more relaxed Mediterranean-influenced menu, centred around fresh seafood and wood-fired dishes, while Japón is the newest addition to the hotel, bringing to life an immersive take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, rooted in the philosophy of ikigai – the pursuit of purpose and joy.

Japón brings to life an immersive take in contemporary Japanese cuisine // Image: The Setai

The Setai’s lifestyle offering is refined, and quietly indulgent. Three swimming pools – each set to a different temperature – are arranged to capture both sunrise and sunset, framed by towering palm trees and private poolside cabanas.

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Steps away is Miami’s famed South Beach, where guests are provided a front-row seat to the Atlantic complemented by world-class service. Nothing is too much trouble for the team at The Setai, where service feels deeply intuitive and highly personalised. From private transfers and yacht charters to last-minute reservations and bespoke city experiences, exclusive access is handled with nothing but ease behind the scenes.

In a destination defined by its energy, The Setai strikes a rare balance – offering both vibrancy and calm in equal measure, channelled through thoughtful design, exceptional service, and a quietly confident sense of style. The result is a hotel that feels less like a place to stay, and more like an exclusive private address in the heart of Miami Beach.