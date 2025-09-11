Hong Kong emerges as global magnet for family offices

Hong Kong is cementing its status as an international wealth hub, offering HNWs and UHNWs unique solutions to the current global economic and social instability. As other key locations for affluent people, such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland or the United States, risk driving away the world’s wealthiest with economic turmoil and the introduction of discouraging tax policies, Hong Kong continues to enjoy a reputation as a top destination for (U)HNWs.

The region’s consistent positioning as a primary financial hub, supportive government policies and strategic geographic position have already helped to establish it as an ideal hub for investors and entrepreneurs. But Hong Kong is now demonstrating even greater appeal, successfully attracting a growing number of family offices by promoting efficient setup procedures and offering a haven for investors with diversified opportunities to manage and preserve wealth under full privacy in a safe and secure environment.

As the trade war between the US and China creates further instability globally, investors worldwide are seeking stability, predictability and a trusted gateway to Asia for growth and risk management. Hong Kong stands out as the ideal hub to provide exactly that – certainty, resilience and opportunity. The city remains the unmatched gateway for businesses prioritising access to Asia Pacific, global liquidity and Asia’s growth. Not only that, but the current geopolitical context is prompting family offices to diversify their investments beyond the US, with Asia being a particularly popular alternative. The UBS Global Family Office Report 2025 found that 35 per cent of family offices worldwide plan to increase their investments in Asia Pacific, and over half of family offices want to invest outside of the US, with a particular focus on Asia.

Entrepreneurial spirit

‘When I look at Hong Kong, I see a city that offers stability, predictability and an environment that is business-friendly – key elements for any family office seeking a solid foundation for long-term growth,’ says Robert Buchbauer, vice chairman of Swarovski International Holding. ‘People in Hong Kong want to do business, and that entrepreneurial spirit hasn’t changed. It’s what makes Hong Kong so dynamic and a perfect place for legacy-focused companies like ours to explore new partnerships and paths for growth.’

Hong Kong is rapidly transforming into an international innovation and technology hub, offering tremendous opportunities for global talent and enterprises to thrive. The region’s regulatory system also aligns with major overseas markets, further ensuring that foreign entrepreneurs and investors can benefit from the advantages of judicial independence, fairness, consistency and transparency. The regulatory framework regarding virtual assets also encourages innovation and stability, with the government welcoming the passage of the Stablecoins Bill in May 2025. The bill establishes a licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong.

Beneficial tax regime

Firstly, the Single Family Office Tax Regime, introduced in 2023, offers a zero per cent tax rate on eligible investment profits. Moreover, Hong Kong residents are only taxed on income earned within the region. There are no taxes on capital gains, no VAT, no estate tax and no withholding tax on dividends or interest. Corporate profits are taxed at a two-tier rate (with the first HK$2 million of a company’s profits being taxed at 8.25 per cent, and profits above HK$2 million at 16.5 per cent), and the personal income tax rate ranges from two to 17 per cent, making Hong Kong a tax-efficient jurisdiction for investment and wealth preservation.

‘I first discovered Hong Kong in the 1980s, and it struck me as a truly international city with an unmatched entrepreneurial energy,’ says Joe Tsai, co-founder and chairman of Alibaba Group.

‘Even through challenging times, Hong Kong’s free-market DNA, vibrant financial markets and supportive tax environment stand out, making it, in my view, one of the best places for businesses and family offices to thrive.’

For UHNWs looking to invest in a stable and secure region, Hong Kong has proven – and continues to prove – its privileged position. With more than a century of experience in family wealth management, Hong Kong has grown into Asia’s premier international financial centre and the continent’s first cross-border asset and wealth management hub. Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, Hong Kong is projected to be the world’s No. 1 cross-border wealth management centre in the next few years’ time.