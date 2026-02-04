This Asian city was 2025’s global prime property hotspot

Tokyo has emerged as the world’s strongest prime residential market in 2025, driven by a surge in ultra-luxury developments and record-breaking apartment sales // Image: Shutterstock

Tokyo has topped a global list of 2025’s prime property hotspots, registering a staggering 30 per cent ‘prime capital value growth’ over the previous year.

The data, taken from Savills’ Prime Residential World Cities report, reflects changes in purchase prices for the top 5 per cent of residential properties across 30 key global property markets.

Tokyo was a clear outlier, recording more than double the percentage growth of the second-placed city on the list, Seoul.

[See also: London still top city for HNW lifestyle despite tax concerns]

Related

The result is partly down to a shift in the prime and super-prime residential market in the Japanese capital. Tokyo’s previously small market for super-prime luxury property has been significantly reshaped by a string of new projects, including private residences from hyper-luxury boutique hotel chain Aman, which were unveiled in 2024.

An Aman penthouse reportedly sold for around 20 billion yen (approximately $140 million), setting a new record for Japanese apartment prices.

The Aman scheme comprises 91 fully serviced residences within Tokyo’s tallest residential building – the Mori JP Tower – designed by architects Pelli Clarke & Partners. The tower rises to 1,066 feet and forms part of the Azabudai Hills development.

[See also: The $393 trillion market: real estate remains world’s ultimate store of wealth]

Other recently launched luxury developments in Tokyo include The Kita, where a 5,457 sq ft penthouse with a rooftop infinity pool sold for about $50 million, the Mita Garden Hills development and Toranomon Hills Residential Tower.

‘[Tokyo] combines acute supply scarcity with enduring investor appeal,’ Savills said in a press release accompanying the report’s data. ‘A widening disconnect between new apartment prices and construction costs raises medium-term sustainability questions, yet competition for land – particularly from office developers – continues to restrict residential delivery.’

Commenting more broadly on the report, Kelcie Sellers, associate director of Savills world research, said: ‘Chronic undersupply, cross-border capital flows and sustained demand for global city environments, especially those with strong lifestyle and fiscal pulls, will continue to drive growth in prime residential markets around the world.’