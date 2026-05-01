The quiet reality many families face when parents age

Access Care works with private households across the UK to curate live-in care arrangements that are carefully aligned to both the individual and the wider dynamics of the home // Image: Access Care

For UHNW families, planning often centres on wealth, estate planning and succession matters. These discussions take place not only between family members but also alongside trusted advisers (from wealth managers to family offices) as households seek to preserve legacy and ensure continuity across generations.

Yet one crucial aspect of long-term planning is often left until far later than it should be: how support will be introduced within the home.

While families carefully structure their assets and succession strategies, decisions about live-in care are often left until a sudden event, such as a fall, a hospital stay, or simply the point when daily life becomes more demanding. But by introducing support early and planning in advance, families can ensure it is integrated thoughtfully and discreetly, in ways that preserve both independence and the familiar rhythm of home life.

[See also: The best probate and wills lawyers]

Related

Access Care works with private households across the UK to curate live-in care arrangements that are carefully aligned to both the individual and the wider dynamics of the home, ensuring that later-life support feels considered, discreet and entirely appropriate to the household.

The moment many families begin to consider support

For most households, the conversation begins reactively rather than proactively. A sudden health issue or the passing of a spouse can bring urgency, which can leave families navigating unfamiliar territory under pressure. At this stage, finding the right support quickly feels paramount.

[See also: Does blood filtering really work?]

Families who take early guidance from experienced care consultants often find the process markedly different. As Tiggy Bradshaw, CEO of Access Care, explains, starting the discussion ahead of time allows decisions to be ‘calm and considered’, letting households preserve dignity and routine rather than respond to a crisis. Families who plan ahead can introduce support thoughtfully, ensuring that it complements life at home rather than feeling imposed.

The growing preference for support within the home

For most people, home is where they feel most themselves – and as they get older, that’s exactly where they want to stay. Live-in care allows people to continue living in that familiar environment while receiving the support they need, which can help families avoid the need for rushed or reactive decisions around relocation or property.

Support becomes a natural extension of the household // Image: Access Care

This approach also preserves flexibility. Rather than being forced into institutional care or immediate relocation, households can explore a solution that fits both the individual’s needs and the family’s broader plans. It allows everyone to adjust gradually, with independence maintained and the household’s rhythm preserved.

Why careful curation matters

Bringing someone new into a home is both a practical and a personal decision. While professional expertise is essential, the individual’s ability to integrate naturally into the household – through their personality and approach to daily life – is equally important.

[See also: Through the keyhole: how HNWs can protect privacy and reputation when employing household staff]

Increasingly, families seek a more concierge-led approach, matching carers not only for their professional experience, but also for their ability to integrate naturally into the rhythm and expectations of an established household. When done well, this can turn care from a practical arrangement into something that feels entirely natural within the home.

Planning before urgency

When households start planning ahead, they can take the time to identify carers who match the specific needs of the household. This could mean experience with certain medical conditions, comfort in rural or international settings, familiarity with pets or simply a personality that fits with the family’s dynamics.

Planning in advance also means a carer can be introduced more gradually, which helps the family and the person receiving care to adjust more comfortably.

In this way, support becomes a natural extension of the household, enhancing daily life rather than interrupting it.

[See also: The £54,000-a-year health clinics helping the super-rich live longer]

Not only that, but early planning also allows families to balance care decisions with other considerations, from property management to intergenerational planning.

About Access Care

Access Care is a long-established, family-run, live-in care introduction agency founded in 1994. The company specialises in introducing experienced self-employed live-in carers to private households across the UK, carefully matching individuals with families based on both their care requirements and personal compatibility.

Over the past three decades, the company has become known for its discreet, concierge-style approach to arranging live-in care within private homes.

Many clients describe Access Care’s role as helping families navigate the often complex moment when support first becomes necessary, curating introductions so that the right person enters the household at the right time.

Find out more at access-care.co.uk