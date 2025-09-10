Le Provençal: It’s time to be part of a new chapter

Le Provençal welcomes its first residents to homes that celebrate the glamour and heritage of Cap d’Antibes.

A legend reimagined

Once a former hotel for the global glitterati, Le Provençal has stood at the gateway of Cap dAntibes on the French Riviera for almost 100 years. A seasoned celebrity in its own right, the golden age hotspot has hosted legends from Ella Fitzgerald, who famously serenaded passers-by from a window at the hotel, to Sir Winston Churchill and Coco Chanel.

Now transformed by Caudwell into 35 magnificent residences with exceptional amenities and services, the legacy continues, inviting a new wave of residents to write the next chapter in the Le Provençal story.

A new chapter

Following 11 years of meticulous redevelopment, the building is now complete, with its first residents already settled in. Two newly dressed show apartments have quickly followed, each beautifully designed to celebrate the heritage, glamour and natural beauty of Cap dAntibes.

Residence 6E captures the Riviera’s golden age, where warm hues and gilded touches echo the glamour and spirited energy of Le Provençal’s legendary soirées

An ode to the golden years, residence 6E, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, is inspired by the radiant palette of the French Riviera, with its azure seas, golden sands and the soft blush of a Mediterranean sunset. Warm tones with dazzling gold accents draw from the late-night jazz scenes so often associated with Le Provençals glamorous after-parties and opulent crowd.

In contrast, a calming palette of pastel blue, white and cream feature throughout a four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence 5D, mirroring the breathtaking views of its surroundings on the east elevation. Offering a serene space inspired by the tranquil beauty of the Mediterranean coastline, this expansive apartment creates a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

With a selection of residences still available, including Penthouses and Garden Villas, a private viewing of the newly dressed apartments offers a coveted opportunity to imagine life on the Côte dAzur.

An effortless lifestyle

For Caudwell, the pursuit of perfection doesn’t end at exceptional interior design. Instead, a truly effortless lifestyle is achieved at Le Provençal, with every detail taken care of so residents can simply enjoy each day.

Here, an elevated lifestyle is reachable with access to exceptional amenities, including a serene wellness spa, gym, private cinema, dedicated childrens playroom and a stunning 30m outdoor lap pool nestled within six acres of landscaped gardens. Through an exclusive partnership with the iconic Hôtel Belles Rives, residents also benefit from five-star concierge and lifestyle services, valet parking, and privileged access to the hotels Michelin-starred restaurant, La Passagère, and its elegant private beach club.

Residence 5D offers a peaceful coastal sanctuary, with soft pastels and expansive eastern views inviting calm and reflection amidst Mediterranean beauty

The Côte dAzur awaits

Le Provençal is more than just a luxury residence, its a piece of history reimagined for the very best of Côte dAzur living. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to make life as effortless as possible for its residents. Whether theyre soaking up the stunning views from a private terrace, arranging travel through the dedicated concierge, or simply knowing their apartment is safe and secure while theyre away, residents can be assured that every possibility has been considered and catered to.

To arrange a private viewing of the new show apartments at Le Provençal, please contact Laetitia.Gardere@Caudwell.com or call +33 (0) 4 93 33 32 22