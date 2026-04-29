$400 million LA home could become the most expensive house sold in US history

The property is located close to the exclusive Bel Air Country Club // Image: The Beverly Hills Estates

A $400 million home in Los Angeles has hit the market, setting the record for the world’s most expensive house publicly for sale.

Situated in the heart of the ultra-exclusive neighbourhood of Bel Air, 11201 Chalon Road is more of a compound than a house. It features three distinct structures spanning approximately 70,000 square feet, including a main residence and guest house.

The price, scale and quality of this property is unprecedented, argued Jack Harris of the Beverly Hills Estates, who alongside Michael Fahimian is representing the property.

The average property price for a home in Bel Air was $4.1 million in March 2026, according to real estate website Zillow // Image: The Beverly Hills Estates

‘Properties of this calibre simply do not exist,’ said Harris. ‘This is truly a once-in-a-generation asset, one that not only stands apart in the luxury residential real estate market, but also sets an entirely new global benchmark.

Related

‘This is the trophy property of the United States. It could never be replicated.’

[See also: Now we know who bought London’s most expensive home. He couldn’t have kept it secret for long]

The home is located close to the residences of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars: Jennifer Aniston and Beyoncé call the neighbourhood home. Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, bought a $150 million estate in the neighbourhood in 2019, which was then the most expensive house ever sold in the city of Los Angeles.

The record for the most expensive house ever sold in the state of California was broken in 2024, when James Jannard, the founder of eyewear company Oakley, sold his Malibu mansion for $210 million. The most expensive home ever sold in the US was 220 Central Park South in New York City, which was bought by billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin for approximatel y $238 million in 2019.

Formulated with the grandeur of Hollywood in mind, there are 39 bedrooms and 50 bathrooms between the main house and the guest quarters in the Chalon Road estate. The property, designed by architect Peter Marino, was finished in 2018 and took over a decade to build.

As well as having a substantial family kitchen, the property has a fully equipped staff kitchen, along with eight butler and service pantries // Image: The Beverly Hills Estates

[See also: The best prime property brokers in 2026]

‘This estate was built with a vision that goes far beyond traditional luxury,’ said Fahimian. ‘Time and budget were not a factor when constructing this.’

‘From the positioning of the land to the level of detail in every finish, it delivers a fully self-sustained lifestyle that surpasses the finest resorts in the world, yet with complete privacy and exclusivity,’ he added.

Looking down at the garden from the house, a row of cascading pools leads to a view of downtown Los Angeles and, when the city’s smog subsides, the Pacific Ocean.

Bel Air is situated on the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, which provide views across Los Angeles // Image: The Beverly Hills Estates

Wellness is at the forefront of many UHNWs’ minds, and this property is well equipped for a health-conscious inhabitant. The house boasts a fully equipped spa, including an indoor pool, sauna, hot and cold plunges, private massage suites and a pilates studio.

Alongside health, the ultra-wealthy are increasingly concerned with security, which is something else the developers of this property considered when designing the home. A dedicated, on-site security management office can monitor the property, and the house includes safe rooms, art storage and even X-ray facilities. A 25-car garage keeps some of the potential owner’s most prized possessions well protected too.