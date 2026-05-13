One of Oil Nut Bay’s most striking estates to go to online auction in June

At the Halo Villa, outdoor living is central to the experience // Image: Interluxe Auctions

Perched above the turquoise waters of Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, The Halo Villa is set to go to auction on 1 June, offering buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a fully realised private estate within one of the Caribbean’s most tightly held ultra-luxury communities.

The five-bedroom residence, located within Oil Nut Bay Resort & Marina in the British Virgin Islands, was previously listed at $32.5 million and will open for bidding at $8 million when the online auction begins at 9:00am AST.

For internationally mobile UHNW buyers, the appeal lies not just in the setting, but in the immediacy of the offering. Fully furnished and designed for turnkey living, the property allows for immediate use in a market where acquiring and preparing a second home can often be complex and time-consuming.

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Positioned on a 3.8-acre hilltop double lot, the villa boasts uninterrupted 360-degree views across the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, stretching towards Anegada and neighbouring islands, including Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island. Its elevated setting ensures both privacy and long-term protection of those views – a defining feature in a region where prime land is increasingly scarce.

The Halo Villa was designed to reflect modern architecture in a dramatic setting // Image: Interluxe Auctions

Designed by internationally recognised architect Ken Kao, the house reflects a contemporary architectural approach that is closely tied to its surroundings. Clean structural lines, expansive glass and open-plan spaces are used to frame the landscape, allowing the natural drama of the setting to take centre stage. Large motorised glass doors enable entire walls to disappear, creating a smooth flow between indoor and outdoor living.

Inside, the property spans more than 8,000 square feet, anchored by a grand great room with 18-foot ceilings and panoramic ocean views. The interiors, which are curated in collaboration with designer Pam Johnson and French luxury house Roche Bobois, bring an aesthetic that is both refined and understated, with custom furnishings and natural materials complementing the Caribbean backdrop.

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Outdoor living is, of course, central to the experience. A heated infinity-edge pool appears to merge with the horizon, while a dramatic three-tiered rock waterfall and expansive terraces are positioned to capture prevailing breezes and shifting light throughout the day. Open-air living spaces maintain a constant connection to the sound and movement of the sea, reinforcing the sense of immersion in the landscape.

Open-air living spaces reinforce the sense of immersion in the landscape // Image: Interluxe Auctions

A 7,450-square-foot planted green roof, integrated into the hillside and filled with native tropical flora, contributes to both sustainability and insulation, while visually anchoring the property within its cliffside setting.

‘There’s something truly special about waking up to that view every day,’ said the owner. ‘The way the light moves across the water, the constant breeze, and the sense of calm create an experience that never gets old. We designed the home to fully embrace that connection to the sea, and it has been an incredible place to gather, unwind, and create lasting memories.’

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The villa sits within Oil Nut Bay, a gated enclave accessible primarily by boat or helicopter, offering a level of privacy that remains difficult to find elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Oil Nut Bay is often referred to as ‘Billionaires Bay’ // Image: Interluxe Auctions

Often referred to as ‘Billionaires’ Bay’, the community has attracted an international mix of business leaders and HNW individuals seeking both discretion and access to a curated resort environment.

Residents benefit from a fully serviced lifestyle, with access to a private beach club, marina village and waterfront dining, including the resort’s signature restaurant. Wellness and leisure are also central to the offering, with an overwater spa and studio, fitness facilities, tennis and pickleball courts, and a wide range of water-based activities.

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Concierge teams coordinate everything from travel logistics and provisioning to private chefs, butler service and tailored island experiences, while family-oriented amenities (including a dedicated kids’ club) ensure the property functions as much as a private retreat than as a multigenerational destination.

The villa boasts uninterrupted 360-degree views across the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean // Image: Interluxe Auctions

‘Oil Nut Bay offers a level of privacy and refinement that is difficult to replicate anywhere in the Caribbean,’ said Akeem Wheatley of Emerald BVI Properties. ‘The Halo Villa stands out not only for its design and setting, but for the lifestyle it provides. Every detail has been carefully considered to deliver a seamless and elevated island experience.’

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The property is designed to support day-to-day living and larger-scale entertaining, with a primary kitchen featuring granite countertops and a backlit onyx façade, alongside a separate chef’s service kitchen and prep area. A private boat slip accommodating up to a 60-foot vessel, along with dedicated transport within the resort, also enhances ease of access and mobility.

‘Properties of this caliber are defined by more than design or location,’ said Scott Kirk, president of Interluxe Auctions. ‘They represent a lifestyle that is nearly impossible to replicate. What makes this offering so compelling is the immediacy of the experience. From the moment of acquisition, the buyer steps into a fully realized vision of Caribbean luxury without compromise.’

The sale will be conducted via Interluxe’s online auction platform, a model increasingly used for high-value properties where discretion, global reach and timing are key considerations.

The Halo Villa is being offered in cooperation with Akeem Wheatley of Emerald BVI Properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 1st at 9:00am AST.

Find out more: https://www.interluxe.com/spears