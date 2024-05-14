The best yacht advisers in 2024

A yacht is arguably the greatest high-net-worth status symbol. Only the favoured few can afford to charter, buy – or, better yet, build – these state-of-the-art floating palaces that bring glamour to the marinas of Miami and Monaco. Regardless of the destination, yacht advisers are essential for navigating the industry’s choppy waters.

[See also: the complete Yacht Advisers Index 2024 on Spears500.com]

For charter clients, advisers are practised in the art of sourcing the perfect vessel, and are on hand to take care of administrative tasks including arranging the crew, as well as behind-the-scenes considerations like liability and due diligence.

When it comes to building or buying, the best yacht advisers can connect the dots between shipyards, designers and engineers, guiding clients through the process from initial conception to completion.

These advisers are no strangers to the exacting standards of high-net-worth individuals – ensuring even the most demanding clients will be sailing away satisfied.

Jump to:

A yacht can be a luxurious, relaxing floating haven, a place to escape from stress, entertain, learn and explore. Or it can be an administrative nightmare, full of regulatory, staffing, engineering and insurance issues that suck up all the free time you had hoped to spend on board with a cocktail and a copy of Birds of the Tropics. The Spear’s list of yacht advisers is full of people who can help you achieve the former, rather than sink into the latter.

Ian Douglas, Spear’s head of research

Best yacht advisers: names to know

For the first time, yacht advisers have been awarded both Recommended and Top Recommended rankings. There are two new additions to the list who join Spear’s 500 regulars.

George Wolstenholme – New addition

Firm: Lawson Robb

Designer George Wolstenholme is the creative lead of Lawson Robb, with more than ten years of experience shaping the interiors of superyachts and modish super-prime residential spaces.

Read George Wolstenholme’s full profile on Spears500.com

Tim Johnson – New addition

Firm: TJB Super Yachts

British Army veteran Tim Johnson founded TJB Super Yachts in 2013 to give UHNWs access ships from yacht makers including Lurssen, Feadship and Benetti, for either charter or purchase. The firm has roots in London but also serves clients through an office in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read Tim Johnson’s full profile on Spears500.com

Nicholas Dean – Returning to the Index

Firm: Dean & Waters

Dean & Waters founder Nicholas Dean has more than 40 years of experience in the yachting industry, helping HNW clients with yacht management as well as refit and new-build projects. He previously built up the prominent sales and charter firm Ocean Independence, starting the business in 2005, before selling his shareholdings in 2022.

Read Nicholas Dean’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best yacht advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best yacht advisers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.