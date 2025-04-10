Miami and London: the power duo in luxury real estate’s global boom 

Unparalleled ocean views from a master suite at The Perigon

Once a sun-soaked playground primarily known for its beaches and nightlife, Miami has emerged as a global epicentre of luxury living, where world-class design and investment intersect. The city’s meteoric rise has captivated international buyers, particularly from London, drawn to Miami’s unique blend of cultural vibrancy, coastal allure and financial advantages. As Miami’s skyline transforms with visionary architecture and sophisticated residences, a powerful synergy is taking shape between these two iconic cities – each influencing the other in a dynamic cross-pollination of ideas, aesthetics and capital.

With an influx of financial giants such as Citadel, Blackstone and Microsoft establishing a presence in South Florida, Miami has become a magnet for HNW individuals and global investors. In 2023 alone, Miami-Dade County recorded more than $35 billion in real estate transactions, firmly placing it among the world’s top destinations for luxury property acquisition. International design firms, particularly those from London, are at the forefront of reshaping Miami’s residential landscape, bringing European craftsmanship and timeless elegance to projects like The Perigon Miami Beach and Cipriani Residences Miami. According to Knight Frank’s 2024 Wealth Report, Miami ranks among the top five global cities for UHNW individuals, with a projected growth rate of 12 per cent in UHNWIs over the next five years.

‘Miami has become a destination of choice for the world’s most discerning clientele – those who seek more than a residence; they seek an elevated lifestyle defined by exceptional design, cultural vibrancy and seamless connectivity,’ explains Camilo Miguel Jr, founder and CEO of Mast Capital. ‘Our vision at Mast Capital is to create iconic properties like The Perigon and Cipriani Residences Miami that capture the essence of Miami’s coastal energy while embracing timeless elegance. This fusion of distinct influences has helped redefine Miami’s luxury landscape, solidifying its status as a premier global destination.’

Mast Capital’s founder and CEO, Camilo Miguel Jr

Beyond architectural allure, Miami’s appeal lies in its tax advantages, year-round sunshine and global connectivity – especially its direct flights to London, which have fostered strong cultural and economic ties between the two cities. This transatlantic relationship is evident in the demand from London-based buyers, who seek secondary homes that offer both architectural distinction and five-star amenities. According to Savills’ Prime Residential Index, Miami’s prime property prices surged by 9.7 per cent in 2023, outpacing other global hubs such as London, Paris and Hong Kong.

Rise of London-based design visionaries in Miami

Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Indian Creek on the most tranquil stretch of sand in mid-beach Miami Beach is The Perigon, a 17-storey tower redefining luxury, oceanfront boutique living through its fusion of visionary architecture and world-class design. Praised for its expansive square footage rivalling that of a single-family home, at the heart of The Perigon’s distinctiveness is its collaboration with globally renowned designers and architects.

In addition to its bold, terraced, diamond-shaped façade by internationally renowned architecture firm OMA to maximise dual waterfront views and maintain a seamless connection to the ocean, London-based Tara Bernerd & Partners has curated its interiors to complement its architectural statement. The resulting refined yet relaxed aesthetic channels sophistication with natural textures, soft palettes and nautical influences to create an atmosphere of understated elegance. As one of the most sought-after designers in the world, Bernerd drew inspiration from Europe’s rivieras for an idyllic setting that resonates with both European and American sensibilities.

Double-height great room of Penthouse 3 at Cipriani residences Miami

Located in the heart of Miami’s bustling Brickell neighbourhood and rising 80 storeys is Cipriani Residences Miami, the renowned hospitality brand’s first-ever ground-up residences in the Americas. Since its launch, the 397-residence project has received significant interest from London-based Cipriani loyalists because of its connection to the city through internationally renowned interior design firm 1508 London. The firm has been charged with delivering a design experience aesthetically genuine to the revered Cipriani brand, confirming impressive British interest in Miami’s exploding luxury property market. Its design seamlessly marries Venetian heritage with principal Leo Bertacchini’s careful attention to detail to introduce an unprecedented city living experience to one of the most vibrant and dynamic financial centres anywhere in the world.

Adding to the prestige of these international cities, Cipriani, one of the world’s most esteemed hospitality brands with an incomparable global footprint, has a strong presence in both London and Miami. Renowned for its heritage of sophistication, impeccable service and signature Italian cuisine, Cipriani has become a hallmark of luxury and exclusivity, attracting a discerning clientele that includes celebrities, business magnates and global tastemakers.

With other iconic locations in major cities such as New York, Dubai, Hong Kong and Monte Carlo, the brand’s enduring legacy is built on a commitment to excellence and an atmosphere of understated luxury. Its presence in both London and Miami not only reinforces their status as premier global destinations but also serves as a magnet for HNWs seeking world-class experiences in both hospitality and real estate.

Transatlantic appeal: Investing in Miami’s future

As Miami continues to attract global capital, particularly from Europe, the synergy between Miami and London has proven to be mutually beneficial. Wealth managers and private investors in London are increasingly turning to Miami as a prime destination for portfolio diversification. In 2023, European buyers accounted for nearly 18 per cent of all international property purchases in Miami, with UK investors representing a significant share of this growth. The favourable exchange rate, combined with Florida’s tax advantages – no state income tax and relatively low property taxes – has further amplified Miami’s appeal.

Moreover, Miami’s robust rental market provides attractive returns for international investors. According to real-estate marketplace company Zillow, Miami’s rental prices have risen by 6.5 per cent year-over-year, driven by high demand and limited supply. This growth, coupled with the city’s thriving tourism sector, makes luxury properties like The Perigon and Cipriani Residences Miami highly desirable not only as primary residences but also as income-generating investments.

The shared legacy of excellence between London and Miami, from design innovation to investment opportunity, is epitomised in these landmark developments. By merging Miami’s vibrant lifestyle with London’s design sophistication, The Perigon and Cipriani Residences Miami stand as testaments to the power of transatlantic collaboration, attracting a global clientele eager to experience the best of both worlds.

