The best interior designers in 2024

The best interior designers make the thoughtful layering of lighting, flooring, furniture, textiles and colour look deceptively straightforward. Yet only the brightest talents are able to distil a client’s wishes into a single, cohesive space.

The Spear’s Interiors Index 2024 recognises the very best in the industry – those interior designers who are able to deliver properties, private jets and yachts that meet the exacting standards of high-net-worth clients.

The advisers selected for the index work around the world, on jaw-dropping projects from North America to Asia; there are designers with a love of minimalism and maximalist designers who think ‘more is more’. Regardless of their personal taste or areas of expertise, the best interior designers will be able to incorporate the wishes of a client into an unbeatable space.

‘When done well, interior design is invisible. It transforms a space in hundreds of tiny ways that work together to create a visual masterpiece. The interior designers selected by Spear’s have proven they’re able to deliver projects to the highest standards, whether it is updating a much-loved private residence or making a super yacht feel like a home away from home.‘

Aisha Alli, Spear’s research manager

Best interior designers: names to know

Spear’s is proud to welcome four new advisers to the 2024 edition: Stefanie Fletcher, Naomi Astley Clarke, Alexandra Nord and Sharon Lillywhite.

Stefanie Fletcher

Firm: Indie Interiors

Luxury architecture and interior studio Indie Interiors was established by Stefanie Fletcher in 2018. After making the jump from a successful career in pharmaceuticals to opening up a luxury interior design firm, she has swiftly created an impressive portfolio of work. One project of note is an £8 million family home in Windlesham where Fletcher sought to design a home that was both ‘stylish yet practical’.

Naomi Astley Clarke

Firm: Naomi Astley Clarke

‘I create interiors for my clients, not for me. I love it when a client brings their own ideas to the table — it is the soul of what we do,’ says interior designer Naomi Astley Clarke. With a client book that includes music moguls and celebrity A-Listers, her style combines comfortable elegance with minimalist modernity.

Alexandra Nord

Firm: Millier

Alexandra Nord established her architecture and interiors studio, Millier, in 2010. Alongside her co-founder Helen Westlake, the pair have taken on a wide range of global commercial and residential projects. This includes designing show residences in Belgravia’s Eaton Lane and The Bryanston, the latter of which was awarded the 2023 Spear’s Award for Super-Prime Property Development of the Year.

Sharon Lillywhite

Firm: Oliver Burns Studio

Interior designer to some of the world’s wealthiest families, Sharon Lillywhite’s design approach is marked by an emphasis on ‘thoughtful luxury’ with a focus on craftsmanship, artisanal sourcing and attention to detail. Open communication with her HNW client base also allows for a seamless design process for home projects.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking interior designers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best interior designers: the complete list

Click the individual/company name to visit the full profile on Spears500.com. Entries are sorted by ranking then listed in alphabetical order by surname.

