Spear’s Awards finalist Craig Kemsley on integrating AI in tax advisory and standing the test of time

Craig Kemsley advises eminent families and family offices across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, and looks to ‘combine Big Four experience with the accessibility of a boutique firm’ through his firm, August Private // Image: August Private LLP

Congratulations on being nominated for the Spear’s 2025 Awards. What does it mean to have been nominated?

It is a genuine honour, particularly given the calibre of advisers recognised by Spear’s. Much of what we do is necessarily private, so external recognition is both rare and meaningful. I see it less as a personal accolade and more as a reflection of the trust our clients place in us.

[See also: Jessica de Rothschild and founders of The Entertainer among winners at 2025 Spear’s Awards]

What do you think distinguishes the approach you/your firm take to your work?

We focus on delivering pragmatic advice that works in the real world and stands the test of time. Technical expertise is essential, but not sufficient on its own. Clients need clear judgment and commercially grounded solutions aligned with their wider objectives.

We are a boutique firm, so clients deal directly with senior advisers who are accessible and accountable, which tends to lead to better, more consistent outcomes.

Related

[See also: The best accountants and tax advisers]

What makes you most proud of your career?

The quality and longevity of our client relationships. That level of trust must be earned consistently. I have also taken satisfaction in building a practice that reflects how I believe this work should be done. Focused, discreet and centred on robust, long-term outcomes rather than short-term fixes.

What forces and trends do you think are shaping your industry right now, and how do you think things will change in the future?

Families are becoming increasingly international, with their assets, business interests, investments and family members often spanning multiple jurisdictions.

At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to influence how advisory work is delivered. For now, AI is most effective in supporting routine and technical tasks such as processing information, assisting with analysis and drawing on established technical and legal precedent, which it does very well. Where it remains limited is in applying judgement in a genuinely holistic context.

[See also: New Peter Thiel-backed venture lets anyone fight the press like a billionaire – from just $2,000 ]

Private client advice rarely turns on a single issue. It requires an appreciation and understanding of the individual or family, their personal and financial objectives, their appetite for risk, and the interaction of their affairs across multiple jurisdictions over time. That broader context is difficult to replicate.

AI is still in its nascent stages of development. It will continue to evolve and enhance efficiency, but that is likely to place a greater premium on advisers who can interpret its output, apply judgment and take responsibility for the advice. In that sense, it may expand the economics of experienced professionals across the board, rather than diminish their roles.

[See also: Is the AI boom bursting wealth management’s bubble?]

What do you think draws HNW clients to you/your firm?

Discretion, accessibility, and sound judgement. Clients value the ability to speak directly with experienced advisers who understand their affairs and respond quickly.

We provide tailored advice rather than standardised solutions, and much of our work comes through recommendations.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

To treat simplicity as a discipline, and to apply a clear test of judgment.

The real skill is not in reflecting the complexity of the tax code, but in seeing through it and distilling it into advice that is clear, robust and stands the test of time.

[See also: The 2026 Spear’s Wealth Management Survey: geopolitical unrest brings tumult to industry in flux]

I also apply a simple test: whether I would be comfortable adopting the same course of action myself. If not, it is unlikely to be the right advice.

What would you personally hope to achieve in the future – for yourself or your firm?

To continue building a practice that clients can rely on for the long term, while broadening what we offer. We are focused on evolving towards a more comprehensive private office model that integrates tax structuring, strategic advice and investment oversight.

In many respects, that reflects the role we already play for a number of clients. The challenge is to expand without losing what defines us: our accessibility, discretion and clear, commercially grounded judgment.