Weatherbys’ client-focused approach earns them best private bank for second year running

Oliver Barnett, head of private clients

Weatherbys Private Bank’s secret to success? A ‘genuine, unwavering dedication’ to its clients. Oliver Barnett (pictured), head of private clients at the seventh-generation, family-owned business, says it builds long-standing, strong relationships with clients ‘so that we can be really on the front foot to help them, whatever they may need help with’.

Whether it’s travelling to pay for petrol when a long-time client forgot their wallet or arranging a property loan within five days of meeting a new client, the bank is known for going above and beyond. Private bankers are held to a high standard, and there are key performance indicators they work towards – how quickly they answer the phone, for example (within three rings), and the overall hours spent with clients (at least 70 per cent of their working time).

‘Our model lends itself very well to putting clients first,’ Barnett says, ‘because all of our bankers are dual-qualified to provide regulated lending advice as well as regulated investment advice. And so the idea that a client can speak to the same person should they wish to either arrange a mortgage or go through some complex inheritance tax

planning is a real value-add to the clients’ lives.

They just have to speak to one person who’s got all the background knowledge and understanding of the client’s circumstances, and who can give advice on a wide range of

financial issues.’

Client-focused model

Clients have embraced the model: the bank’s net promoter score, which is based on how likely clients are to recommend Weatherbys, is 78 – nearly double the UK financial services industry average. The bank also undertakes an annual survey, with 98 per cent of clients saying they feel valued. But it’s not just proof in numbers. The 254-year-old bank is always evolving. Weatherbys continually invests in the automated aspects of its fraud prevention systems, layering this with a human overview. The bank is also investing in an overhaul of the digital experience for clients, giving them more tools to conduct their banking themselves, should they want to.

‘We’ve got to make sure we’re fit for purpose and relevant for evolving client needs when it comes to things like digital experience and digital capabilities,’ Barnett says.

‘But balancing it with the ability to speak to people, to help when that makes more sense, I think is one of the secrets to our success.

‘What we try to do is take all the best bits of our heritage and our longevity; we want to be here for another seven generations. But at the same time, we do need to stay

relevant. It’s really important to balance both the good from the past and the exciting from the future.’