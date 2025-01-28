View all newsletters
January 28, 2025

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year Harinder Hundle on not running with the crowd

Spear's Award winner Harinder Hundle may have an envy-inducing client book, but he is not content to rest on his laurels

By Spear's Partners

Harinder Hundle photographed at The Peninsula, November 2024

When Harinder Hundle took control of the London-based European arm of US-headquartered multi-family office Twin Focus in 2022, he took the opportunity to rebrand and reposition it. The new name – Hundle – may not have been the most imaginative choice, he happily admits. But the decision had a certain degree of gravity.

‘There’s a sense of putting your neck on the line,’ the softly spoken Hundle says. ‘I’ve never been a fan of businesses named after their founders, so it was something I struggled with.’

Click here to register for updates on the Spear’s Awards 2024

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

An envy-inducing client book

The choice seems to have paid off. Three years on, the boutique firm has attracted leading advisers from industry giants including Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Deloitte
and J. P. Morgan, all while curating a client book of families with net worths ranging from ‘a hundred million to a billion’.

‘It doesn’t matter if you’re in Abu Dhabi, Singapore or Italy,’ Hundle says. ‘Our advice and the infrastructure London provides in terms of capability, English law, accountancy, financial planning, private equity and hedge funds is something we can bring together on a holistic basis.’

[See also: The Spear’s Awards 2024]

Experts at the firm provide advice across portfolio construction, tax management, succession planning, philanthropy and corporate finance. The goal, for Hundle, is to
serve as a one-stop shop that allows his UHNW clients to save time – an asset he describes as a ‘rare commodity’. It’s a plan that has presented its challenges as the industry
advances towards greater regulation and transparency alongside increased tax rates and governments’ need to raise revenues.

Although Hundle has an envy-inducing client book, he is not content to rest on his laurels. He tells Spear’s he hopes to be part of a ‘bigger narrative’ and educate families
on the opportunities that exist when the right adviser is sitting alongside them.

[See also: Harinder Hundle wins UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year in Association with Guernsey Finance]

A need to be in control

‘UHNWs want to be part of a wider solution,’ he says. ‘I genuinely believe that is not something a single private bank or institution can do on its own. But what we can
do is take our clients 70 or 80 per cent of the way there, solve their needs and then develop a practice that is growing around the changes and consensus of our clients
and the environment.’

The Spear’s judges noted that Hundle’s grit and dedication to exemplary client service have contributed to his success as both a wealth manager and entrepreneur. He attributes his own achievements to his ‘innate desire’ to create something different and carve out a niche in the sector. ‘A need to be in control and not be
part of a crowd is always something that has motivated me.’

This feature is published in Spear’s Magazine Issue 94. Click here to subscribe

Spear's Magazine issue 94
Spear’s Magazine Issue 94 / Illustration: Cat Sims

