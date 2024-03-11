The best property lawyers for high-net-worth individuals

Whether dealing in commercial properties, mixed-use developments or super-prime homes, the best property lawyers are trusted to advise high-net-worth clients throughout the lengthy and complex process of buying, building and selling real estate.

Working with clients in the UK, Middle East and elsewhere, the advisers selected for the Spear’s Property Lawyers Index 2024 represent an extraordinary breadth and depth of knowledge.

Property lawyers are essential when addressing issues including planning and environmental law, lease extensions, refinancing and freehold enfranchisement. They will also be experienced in ensuring transactions are structured in a tax efficient manner.

The best property lawyers can preempt problems and resolve them when they arise, ensuring that their client’s best interests are always front of mind.

Best property lawyers: new names to know

There are nine new additions to the Property Index 2024

Reem Al-Jumaily Firm: Boodle Hatfield Reem Al-Jumaily joined Boodle Hatfield in 2016 as an associate and quickly climbed up the rankings becoming partner in 2019. A fluent Arabic speaker, Al-Jumaily has been integral to building up Boodle Hatfield’s international client base. While her business is primarily focused in Qatar, Saudi, Bahrain and the UAE, she also works with clients from France, India and Taiwan. She is a UK Ambassador of the Women Lawyers Group Middle East – an organisation aiming to enhance the professional development of women in the legal field in the Middle East. Edward Allan Firm: Boodle Hatfield A partner in Boodle Hatfield, Allan specialises in acquisitions and disposals of high value properties, predominantly in the prime London market and country estates. He is experienced in all aspects of property law and works closely with Boodle Hatfield’s corporate and private client teams to ensure transactions are structured in a tax efficient manner. Alastair Hargreaves Firm: Ferbrache & Farrell LLP A founder, practising solicitor and the managing partner of Ferbrache & Farrell LLP, Hargreaves has a reputation for being a proactive and commercially astute problem-solver. His background is in real estate, in particular, matters relating to commercial property, planning and environmental law, while his practice also includes housing law, immigration and private client advice. Goli-Michelle Banan Firm: Lawrence Stephens Drawing on more than a decade of experience in the prime and central London property markets, Banan now operates nationally, dealing with country property and landed estates, city homes and apartments, the acquisition of commercial or mixed use land for residential redevelopment, financing and property portfolios, concentrating on homes in the £4-£10 million range. Rosie McCormick Paice Firm: Edwin Coe Head of Residential Property, McCormick Paice joined Edwin Coe in 2018 from Pemberton Greenish where she had been a partner. Known for her ‘can do attitude’, McCormick Paice specialises in transactional work involving high value residential properties in Prime Central London as well as country houses, equestrian properties, farms and estates for a mix of high-net-worth individuals plus developers and investors. Hazel Shakur Quinn Firm: Dentons A senior legal consultant based in Dentons’ Dubai office, Shakur Quinn has 22 years’ experience providing clients with strategic and practical solutions on complex real estate matters in the UK, UAE and the wider Middle East. Recognised as a tough negotiator, during her time in the Middle East, Shakur Quinn has led a number of ‘trophy asset’ deals and ‘first-of-their- kind’ transactions. One business referred to her as the ‘real estate strategy whisperer’. Nicholas Vaughan Firm: Withers Vaughan, who trained at Withers more than 15 years ago, supports UHNW families on a range of legal considerations when purchasing or selling a property, as well as lease extensions, refinancing and freehold enfranchisement. He has assisted with lease extension claims involving the Grosvenor Estate and the Cadogan Estate. Fluent in Italian, Vaughan, also heads Withers’ Italian team in London. Katherine Simpson Firm: Edwin Coe Simpson joined Edwin Coe in 2018 and has grown the property practice alongside Rosie McCormick Paice, head of residential property. Simpson is a leading specialist on leasehold enfranchisements, defending the rights of freeholders and assisting them in the process of buying the freeholds from their landlord. She gives advice on the possibilities of buying freeholds as well as using the leasehold system to manage inheritance tax. Hugh Wigzell Firm: Farrer & Co Wigzell is a residential property specialist experienced in high-value conveyancing, acting for both banks and borrowers in secured lending transactions. He has extensive experience in acting on new-build acquisitions and sales and frequently represents purchasers based outside of the UK. Wigzell works hard to ensure the process is as streamlined and as clear as possible in his clients’ interests, and has been described as ‘very much a problem solver’.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking property lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

