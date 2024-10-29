View all newsletters
Have the short, sharp Spear's newsletter delivered to your inbox each week
  1. Wealth
  2. Wealth Management
October 29, 2024

Spear’s Tax & Trust Indices 2024

Welcome to the Spear's guide to the finest tax advisers and lawyers working with high and ultra high net worth clients around the world

By Spear's

The tax affairs of Spear’s readers are necessarily complex. Holding business interests, assets and property in several jurisdictions, leading international lives and earning money in a number of countries means that simply calculating the correct amount of tax pay, never mind minimising it, is a huge undertaking.

Accountants, lawyers, investigations specialists, offshore structure administrators and, ultimately, probate and will solicitors, all have their vital roles to play in the smooth running of a high net worth life as it interacts with government funding. The Spear’s index will help you find the very best available.

Readers might wish to jump straight to a particular section of the index, using the following links:

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Tax Lawyers
Accountants and Tax Advisers
Contentious Trust Lawyers
Tax Barristers
Trusts, Structuring and Offshore Experts
Probate Specialists

Content from our partners
High-flyers: TAG Aviation explains that it's not about the destination, it's about the journey
High-flyers: TAG Aviation explains that it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey
Finding a purpose for family wealth during uncertainty 
Finding a purpose for family wealth during uncertainty 
Porto Montenegro: Adriatic Elegance Tailored to You
Porto Montenegro: Adriatic Elegance Tailored to You

Select and enter your email address The short, sharp email newsletter from Spear’s
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor Tech Monitor