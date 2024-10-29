Spear’s Tax & Trust Indices 2024

The tax affairs of Spear’s readers are necessarily complex. Holding business interests, assets and property in several jurisdictions, leading international lives and earning money in a number of countries means that simply calculating the correct amount of tax pay, never mind minimising it, is a huge undertaking.

Accountants, lawyers, investigations specialists, offshore structure administrators and, ultimately, probate and will solicitors, all have their vital roles to play in the smooth running of a high net worth life as it interacts with government funding. The Spear’s index will help you find the very best available.

Readers might wish to jump straight to a particular section of the index, using the following links:

Tax Lawyers

Accountants and Tax Advisers

Contentious Trust Lawyers

Tax Barristers

Trusts, Structuring and Offshore Experts

Probate Specialists