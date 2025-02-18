The top health clubs and spas

Spas play a crucial role in the lives of high-net-worth individuals, offering a luxurious escape from the pressures of fast-paced, high-demand lives. The best spas provide more than just standard treatments—they offer tailored experiences designed to meet specific wellness needs, from relaxation and rejuvenation to beauty and stress management. These spaces are often havens of tranquility, featuring exquisite interiors, world-class service and premium products that ensure every visit is an indulgent experience.

Top spas often offer a wide range of treatments, including massages, facials, detox programmes and body therapies, many of which are personalised to meet an individual’s specific concerns or goals. Some of the best spas go a step further by offering cutting-edge therapies such as cryotherapy, specialised anti-aging treatments and bespoke wellness consultations. Whether it’s a deeply restorative body wrap, a rejuvenating facial, or a holistic therapy designed to align the mind and body, they provide an experience that goes beyond relaxation to support long-term well-being.

The right spa is an investment in personal well-being and self-care. For those who place a premium on their health, appearance and mental relaxation, knowing which spas deliver the highest standards of excellence ensures they can enjoy a restorative experience that aligns with their lifestyle.

Top health clubs & spas

Where: Brook St, London W1K 4HR

What: Spacious subterranean luxury

Highlights: The ‘Pink Room’ with a heated pink onyx bed and private scented steam room

Claridge’s Spa opened underneath the beloved Brook Street hotel in 2022 and alongside its treatment facilities, the spa features a large gymnasium and salon run by celebrity stylist Josh Wood. The spa space was designed by the interior architect André Fu, who took inspiration from the traditional temples and zen gardens in Kyoto, Japan.

There are seven treatment rooms at Claridge’s Spa and services on offer include facials, massages and full-body treatments, including a Hammam, which was added to the repertoire in 2024 after the opening of the ‘Pink Room’.

Where: 1 Grosvenor Pl, London SW1X 7HJ

What: A super-spa worthy of this new billion-pound hotel

Highlights: The pool in the Peninsula’s spa and wellness centre occupies a double-height chamber

Proudly situated on Hyde Park Corner, The Peninsula opened its spa and wellness centre at the end of 2023. A stylish work by esteemed designer and architect Peter Marino, the spa is spread over two floors, the showpiece being a 25m swimming pool which occupies a double-height subterranean chamber.



Aside from the wide range of treatments available, there is a ‘Masters in Residence’ offering on the menu. Therapists who are leaders in their fields of acupuncture, lymphatic massage, osteopathy and personal training are available to book by guests for tailored sessions.

To round off a spa day, famed hair stylist Errol Douglas MBE is available by appointment in the salon.

Where: 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP

What: Nature-inspired aesthetics in a relaxing environment

Highlights: Mayfair’s largest swimming pool

The soothing and stylish wellness space at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is a testament to interior designer studio Curiosity’s philosophy, seamlessly blending nature-inspired aesthetics with high-tech facilities.

At its heart, the basement spa is an expansive retreat that boasts Mayfair’s largest swimming pool, complemented by a sauna, vitality pools, experience showers, steam rooms, and a state-of-the-art gym — an impressive offering for a boutique hotel with just 50 rooms.

The spa’s signature treatment ‘Natural Time For You’ offers 90-minute or two-hour customised pampering. Guests are guided by skilled therapists to create treatments tailored to specific concerns, whether relaxing, restorative, hydrating, toning, or balancing.

Where: 2-5 Colville Mews, London W11 2DA

What: A family-friendly spa

Highlights: Wellness clinic for the adults and interactive play zone for children

After spending nearly two decades in the banking industry, award-winning herbalist Jenya Di Pierro decided she wanted to create a unique space where like-minded individuals could relax and enjoy themselves, with or without children.

Consequently, Di Pierro founded Cloud Twelve, a one-of-a-kind wellness club situated in the heart of Notting Hill that boasts an indulgent spa, salon, wellness clinic, nutritiously focused brasserie, and an interactive play zone for families.

Where: 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX

What: A spa inside one of London’s most luxurious hotels

Highlights: Treatments designed to soothe and relax

The Guerlain Spa at Raffles London is a behemoth — 27,000 sq ft across four floors — but it is one of the most elegant proportions. Serene, intimate and irresistibly inviting, it has raised the bar for what it means to be a hotel spa.

Day guests, hotel guests, residents and a limited number of members are welcome. The interiors, by Goddard Littlefair, are sleek, gentle and cocooning. Nine spacious treatment rooms are situated along the original Old War Office corridors. Therapists are trained across all treatment types and offer everything from facial sculpting and body scrubs to a bespoke programme.

Where: 2-3 Robert St, London WC2N 6BH

What: Roman-style baths in the heart of London

Highlights: The salted Flotarium complete with an exfoliation chamber.

If you happen to be looking for an Andalusian-themed bathhouse on The Strand, turn in to Robert Street and head into the cavernous world of AIRE Ancient Baths.

Once inside, expect to be whisked away into the massage and treatment rooms. Then tour the various baths, from the chilly Frigidarium dips to the ‘thousand jet’ Balneum area, to the salted Flotarium complete with an exfoliation chamber. If you like, you can even immerse yourself into a bath of Ribera del Duero red wine and enjoy the detoxifying benefits of the wine grape.

