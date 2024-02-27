The best architects for commercial and residential projects in 2024

A successful building project rests on finding the right architect. The advisers selected for the Spear’s Architects Index 2024 represent the best architects in Britain and beyond.

Based in the UK and the Middle East, these world-leading experts work across commercial and residential projects, and have worked everywhere from Switzerland to Shanghai. Some excel in breathing fresh life into period properties, while others thrive on realising futuristic creations that push the boundaries of form and function.

For the first time ever, Spear’s welcomes four architects to the Top Flight – the highest ranking given by the Spear’s Research Unit – reflecting the extraordinary work of some of the titans of British architecture, including Ben Pentreath and Sir David Chipperfield.

With such impressive talent, it is no wonder exacting high-net-worth individuals trust the best architects to transform their palatial country palaces and super-prime London real estate. One of the advisers even counts the British royal family among his clients.

‘Every HNW is king or queen of their own castle so they need to know that they are entrusting their build to the very best architects in the business. Whether putting their own stamp on a country pile or crafting a new build with sustainability at its core, even the most discerning clients can rely on the vision, service and execution of the advisers selected by Spear’s.‘

Aisha Alli, Spear’s research manager

Best architects: names to know

Spear’s welcomes four architects to the Top Flight in 2024, marking the first time advisers in the index have been given the highest possible ranking by the Spear’s Research Unit

Ben Pentreath

Firm: Ben Pentreath

Architect and interior designer to the British royal family, Ben Pentreath was the 2023 recipient of the Richard H. Driehaus Prize, an award given to an architect whose work has reflected ‘the highest ideals of traditional and classical architecture in contemporary society, and creates a positive cultural, environmental, and artistic impact.’

David Chipperfield

Firm: David Chipperfield Architects

In the world of architecture, there are few names as renowned as that of Sir David Chipperfield. His practice, established in 1985, is active across four continents. With a distinctly international approach to the firm’s work, Chipperfield has designed buildings and homes in the UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy and Shanghai.

Craig Hamilton

Firm: Craig Hamilton Architects

Considered one of the leading figures in classical architecture, Craig Hamilton’s portfolio of work includes large country houses, chapels and mausoleums. His aim is to create structures that fit the needs of the 21st century but feel very different to other contemporary buildings.

Patrik Schumacher

Firm: Zaha Hadid Architects

Principal at Zaha Hadid Architects, Patrik Schumacher is described by the firm as ‘one of the most prominent thought leaders within the field of architecture, urbanism and design.’ His approach involves creating versatile and unique buildings that reflect the innovation for which the practice has become known. ‘There’s a strong DNA in this company,’ he says. ‘A strong set of overall principles, but there’s also a process of maturation and continuous innovation, and that’s something I’m focusing on.’

Methodology

In selecting and ranking architects, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best architects: the complete list

