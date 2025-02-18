The top athletic clubs & gyms in London

Athletic clubs and gyms play a significant role in the lives of HNWs, offering more than just a place to exercise. These spaces provide an environment where one can focus on maintaining physical health, managing stress, and enhancing overall well-being. Many of these venues offer state-of-the-art equipment, personal trainers, wellness services like massage therapy, and even spa treatments, all tailored to meet the needs of clients seeking premium care.

Fitness can often help the rich and powerful manage the stress that comes with their demanding careers and lifestyles. Regular exercise is proven to reduce stress, improve mental health, and increase productivity—all important factors for someone managing multiple responsibilities.

By incorporating fitness into their routines, HNWs can enhance their performance, sustain their energy levels, and ensure long-term health and vitality.

This makes athletic clubs and gyms not only a place to stay fit but also an essential part of a balanced, successful lifestyle.

Top athletic clubs & gyms

Tracy Anderson Method at Surrenne

Focus: The renowned ‘Tracy Anderson’ method

First rising to fame as actress and wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow’s long-time personal trainer, Tracy Anderson is one of the foremost global fitness advisers. Creating an empire that now spans multiple cities, namely in the US and Western Europe, the ‘Tracy Anderson Method’ focuses on toning the body through a series of small and repetitive movements.

The method has made its mark on London with the launch of a bespoke fitness studio at private members’ club Surrenne. Located beneath Knightsbridge hotel The Emory, the club demands a £10,000 annual membership fee.

Nobu Pilates

Focus: Classical pilates with dynamic techniques

Tucked away inside the Nobu Hotel Portman Square is Nobu Pilates, an original concept created by infamous Pilates instructor Marsha Lindsay.

Whether you are looking for a one-on-one session or an intimate group class, the combination of impeccably trained instructors — who prioritise safety and comfortability — and the overall interiors akin to a spa create a premium experience.

During the 45-minute class, one can expect to be challenged by classical Pilates techniques but with the addition of state-of-the-art machines like ‘The Tower Reformer’ and the formidable ‘Pilates chair’.

Pillar Wellbeing at The OWO

Focus: Movement, nourishment and recovery

Personal trainer Harry Jameson founded Pillar Wellbeing with a focus on movement, nourishment and recovery. Recognising the increasingly saturated fitness landscape, Jameson aimed to simplify and clarify the fitness process, offering expert care through nutrition, health technology and skilled practitioners.

Pillar’s Wellbeing Club at The OWO opened in 2024 and has quickly established itself as a leader in the holistic wellness space. Clients can enjoy world-class facilities — whether for a workout, a session in the relaxation lounge, a treatment at the partnered Guerlain Spa or a fresh juice at the Pillar Kitchen. For those seeking a complete escape, The OWO’s lifestyle suites offer the perfect retreat.

Bodyism

Focus: Longevity-focused approach to health

Boutique fitness studios have popped up across London in recent years, but none have been quite as pioneering as Bodyism in Notting Hill. The studio is one of UK’s leaders in holistic wellness and creates supportive and open spaces where clients feel safe to explore their fitness capabilities.

Bodyism’s focus is on ‘kindness, compassion and respect — not punishing workouts or restrictive diets.’ Built upon the five pillars: movement, mindset, nutrition, recovery, and connection, the studio encourages clients to embrace its welcoming and friendly atmosphere alongside an instructor who will push your body while understanding its limits.

Best athletic clubs & gyms: the complete list

