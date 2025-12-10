Inside global shortage of UHNW household staff

Elite household staff are now commanding salaries rivaling senior corporate roles, as UHNW families compete globally for chefs, nannies, and estate managers // Image: Shutterstock

The latest Morgan & Mallet Beyond the Butler 2025/26 report shows a sharp shift in how UHNW families hire, pay and keep their household staff. What used to be a quiet, predictable part of running a large home has become one of the most competitive areas of private life. Demand is up, supply is down and the best staff can now command salaries that look far closer to senior corporate roles.

A staffing shortage driven by global mobility

Wealthy families are buying more properties in more countries than ever, partly due to geopolitical uncertainty and looser monetary policy. The end of non-dom status has pushed many families out of the UK to places like Florida, Dubai and Switzerland. Each new home needs staff, and families want people who can move across borders without visa issues.

Roles such as estate managers are now hard to fill. In the US, estate managers make up 10 per cent of all requests, yet very few candidates have the right mix of technical, security and management experience. Estate managers often run large teams and work with security staff, a level of responsibility that rules out most applicants.

Three years the new norm

Long-term placements are rare. Average tenure is around three years because staff are as mobile as the families they serve. Nannies usually stay for two to three years before moving on. When the match is right, however, staff often stay longer. In Los Angeles 92 per cent of PAs placed by Morgan & Mallet stay for more than two years. In Dubai, the same number of nannies remain for multiple years.

Related

[See also: Dog nannies and wardrobe managers: life working for super-rich families]

Regions paying the highest salaries

The US pays the most for 60 per cent of all household roles. Private chefs can earn up to $300,000 and executive assistants up to $250,000. Estate managers and chiefs of staff earn similar amounts.

Salaries in the US are higher because principals expect round-the-clock support, and staff who can manage both private and business duties. Families compete for a small pool of highly skilled candidates.

Privacy also drives pay

Confidentiality can increase pay by 15 to 20 per cent. In Los Angeles 77 per cent of PA roles require NDAs. Some households require a social media ban and ask staff to hand in their phones on arrival. One Manhattan billionaire even hired a butler who had never worked on the East Coast to protect privacy and avoid overlapping social circles.

Executive assistants in the US earn $120,000 to $250,000 because they manage both private and corporate life without leaving a trace. Trusted staff often stay longer, which is why families pay a premium.

Private chefs are also affected. Families hire Michelin-starred chefs for home service to avoid public attention and photographers. Some VVIP roles are filled under such tight secrecy that the client’s identity remains unknown even to the recruiters.

[See also: the best private chefs and caterers]

Childcare the most competitive area

The UK has the highest demand for nannies, making up nearly a quarter of all placements. Nanny placements worldwide have a 96 per cent success rate and candidates usually have six years’ experience. First Aid training is standard.

Expectations differ by city. In Los Angeles most nannies speak several languages and are trained in Montessori or Waldorf methods. In Dubai they work in large villas with multiple staff and are often bilingual or trilingual. San Francisco families want STEM-focused childcare. London nannies are expected to know the British school system and early years curriculum.

Governesses are rare but in high demand in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, especially those who speak English with a British accent or are fluent in French. Travelling nannies are also rare and usually need Western passports to avoid visa delays.

Domestic couples

Domestic couples remain among the most requested roles in Europe and the US. Principals see it as cost-effective to hire one couple to cover two full-time roles. Recruiters say these couples often stay in post longer than two separate hires. In France domestic couples make up 21 per cent of top staffing requests.

This arrangement is less common in the Middle East, where families usually employ larger teams of specialists.

Brexit and geography

Brexit has made it harder for EU citizens to work in UK households, tightening the London market and pushing salaries up.

The US and UAE face the fiercest competition, making them the hardest and best-paying markets. UAE compensation is expected to reach $120,000 to $140,000 as demand grows, while UK salaries continue rising due to limited access to EU workers.

Tech skills

Managing smart homes, once a rare skill, is now often a standard requirement. In San Francisco 83 per cent of positions recruited in the past year required tech integration, with other cities following. Staff usually need 8–12 weeks to get comfortable with new household systems.

The household C-Suite

At the top end, chiefs of staff and estate managers now earn salaries matching senior business roles. In the US these roles reach $300,000 for chiefs of staff and $250,000 for estate managers. They manage security, logistics, staff, assets and multiple homes.

Lessons for UHNW families

The market for household staff is now highly competitive, with demand outstripping the supply of specialised, mobile talent. Top candidates command high salaries, especially in the US and UAE, and privacy, multi-property management and tech skills are increasingly essential. Tenures are shorter, so families must act quickly to secure the right staff. Those who adapt by offering competitive pay, respecting privacy and considering mobility will attract and retain the best talent, while those who do not risk constant turnover and rising costs.