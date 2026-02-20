Prime central London prices fall back to 2013 levels, Coutts finds

Prime central London values are now 10.3 per cent below their 2014 peak, with prices in several core districts effectively back at 2013 levels, according to data from Coutts // Image: Shutterstock

Average values across prime central London are now 10.3 per cent below their 2014 peak, according to the latest London Prime Property Index from Coutts, leaving prices broadly back at 2013 levels. Much of the growth recorded in the years leading up to the market’s high point has now been reversed, leaving properties in several of the capital’s most established postcodes trading at prices similar to those seen more than a decade ago.

The figures point to a structural reset in one of the world’s most closely watched residential markets. The recalibration has been most pronounced in core central districts. Knightsbridge and Belgravia are currently 29.5 per cent below peak values, while Chelsea stands 20.5 per cent down. Mayfair and St James’s also recorded elevated levels of negotiation towards the end of 2025.

Separate research from Savills last month showed that £5 million plus transaction volumes fell to a five year low in 2025, underscoring how both activity and pricing have adjusted at the top end of the market.

Almost half of prime central London listings in the final quarter required a publicly advertised price reduction before a sale was agreed, and most transactions completed below their original guide. Buyers secured an average discount of 10.3 per cent against asking prices in Q4, the widest margin in more than five years. Over the same period, headline prices were broadly flat, edging up by just 0.1 per cent.

By contrast, outer prime neighbourhoods have proved more resilient. King’s Cross and Islington delivered positive annual growth, supported by domestic demand. Battersea, Clapham and Wandsworth saw more modest reductions to asking prices, suggesting continued depth of interest in those areas.

Supply also tightened towards the end of the year. New listings fell by 35 per cent quarter on quarter and were 18 per cent below the ten year average, while available stock declined by 15 per cent. The contraction in new instructions has begun to reshape conditions as the market moves into 2026.

Katherine O’Shea, Real Estate Director at Coutts, said: ‘We continue to see value across some of the capital’s most sought after postcodes, with prices effectively back at 2013 levels just as demand begins to build.’

With greater fiscal clarity following the Autumn Budget and signs of returning international interest, Coutts expects previously delayed demand to re emerge during 2026. How this interacts with reduced stock could define the next phase for prime central London.