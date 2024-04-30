Best landed estate lawyers in 2024

For the fortunate few who own, or will one day own, a landed estate, enlisting the services of a lawyer is essential. These advisers are on hand to direct on specific issues ranging from tax and succession planning, to residential development and diversification.

The support of one of the best landed estate lawyers has never been more important, given the increasingly difficult landscape landowners must navigate. Country homes are often money pits requiring endless investment, while the economy and climate means careful thought is required when it comes to maximising the efficient running of a large parcel of land.

Letting land or outbuildings for industry or leisure, renewable energy projects, subsidised rewilding or development can all be positive and lucrative ways to use these sprawling estate, and can all be made simpler and provide a better return with advice from a leading lawyer.

The highest calibre of landed estate lawyers will be best equipped to guide clients and unearth issues that would not have otherwise been considered. They can make all the difference in the effective management of an estate, whatever use it’s being put to in times of change.

Best landed estate lawyers: names to know

The Spear’s Landed Estate Lawyers Index 2024 welcomes back a number of returning advisers:

Sarah Jordan, partner at Moore Barlow

Sarah Jordan

Firm: Moore Barlow

A legal adviser to the agriculture and estates sector, Moore Barlow partner Sarah Jordan has a specialism in equestrian properties and non-contentious rural property.

Together with her team, Jordan works with clients on their rural asset management portfolios regularly advising on transactions, agricultural tenancies, sporting rights, manorial rights, unregistered land issues, land registry matters, and rights required.

Jordan also advises lifestyle clients looking to ‘set up home and connections in the country from a city base’.

Henry Cecil

Firm: Forsters

Cecil is a property solicitor experienced in high-value acquisitions and disposals who advises clients on succession, estate planning, and development agreements. He specialises in landed estates and has personal experience in managing them.

Edmund Fetherston-Dilke

Firm: Farrer & Co

Overseas buyers investing in the UK prioritise value, asset protection, education and the rule of law, according to Edmund Fetherston-Dilke, a partner at Farrer & Co. He works with clients who own landed estates, including the Duchy of Cornwall.

Idina Glyn

Firm: Mishcon de Reya

Glyn is a property adviser specialising in landed estates whose private client work involves assisting ultra-high-net-worth individuals with vineyards, racing yards, and art given to the nation under the Acceptance in Lieu scheme. She joined Mishcon de Reya as a partner in 2024, having previously worked as a senior associate at Forsters.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best landed estate lawyers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best landed estate lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

