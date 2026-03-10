What is WTS UK? The EQT-backed tax advisory firm aiming to challenge the Big Four

WTS UK, backed by private capital group EQT, plans to expand rapidly as it seeks to challenge the Big Four’s dominance in tax advisory // Image: Shutterstock

Former EY executive Jeff Soar is preparing to launch a new UK tax advisory firm backed by private capital group EQT Partners, with ambitions to compete with the dominance of the Big Four accountancy firms in the sector.

Soar, who led EY’s global law business until last year, has already recruited 10 partners as WTS UK prepares to launch on Monday. The firm plans to expand rapidly, targeting 100 partners within five years – a scale that would make it roughly 60 per cent the size of EY’s UK tax practice.

The Big Four firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – all offer tax advice as a core service alongside audit and consulting. Soar said the new venture intends to compete directly with their tax practices.

‘We’ve got a level of ambition that people very quickly will see us as standing toe to toe with the Big Four’s [tax practices] – that’s our goal,’ he said.

What is WTS UK?

WTS UK will form the British arm of the wider WTS network, a group of smaller tax firms in which EQT, Europe’s largest private capital group, invested last year. The Financial Times reported that the Swedish investor will provide funding of more than €500mn to expand WTS internationally.

Soar said the firm would position itself as ‘a true challenger to the Big Four’ while avoiding the regulatory scrutiny faced by the large accounting networks because of potential conflicts between their audit and consulting businesses.

He pointed to Project Everest – EY’s failed plan to spin off its consulting arm – as evidence that traditional models within the Big Four are under pressure.

‘Everest did open people’s eyes a little bit to . . . doing something [differently],’ he said.

Growing trend

The launch of WTS UK also highlights the increasing involvement of financial investors in a professional services sector that has historically been dominated by partner-owned firms.

Private equity interest has grown in recent years. In 2024 Grant Thornton UK sold a majority stake to Cinven, while other firms have followed similar paths. Interpath Advisory – the restructuring business spun out of KPMG in 2021 – was valued at about £800mn by new private equity owners in January.

Elsewhere, Warburg Pincus last year pledged $300mn to former Big Four executives to establish boutique firm Unity Advisory, while FRP Advisory helped fund the creation of Queens Tower Advisory.

EQT also recently agreed a £2.75bn acquisition of British secondary market investor Coller Capital, which manages about $50bn in assets.

Lower headcount

WTS UK intends to operate with a leaner structure than the Big Four. The firm plans to avoid hiring trainees and instead maintain roughly one partner for every four or five employees. By comparison, larger accounting firms often have about one partner for roughly every 10 staff.

According to Research and Markets, the Big Four generated about 80 per cent of the £5.6bn in revenues from UK tax services in 2024–25. However, their consulting businesses face stronger competition from large consultancies including McKinsey and BCG as well as specialist boutiques.

Soar said WTS’s lower headcount and reduced administrative costs would allow it to undercut the Big Four on fees.

He also argued that advances in artificial intelligence would create new opportunities for tax advisory firms.

‘AI is the future of tax. Tax is probably the best part of professional services for AI: it’s rules-based, repeatable, data-driven. What’s better?’

While large consultancies have invested heavily in AI, Soar suggested their size could slow their response to technological disruption.

‘Supertankers take a while to turn around, and we could be the agile business that grabs the opportunity.’