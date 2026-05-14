100 Princes Street: a luxurious bolthole in the centre of Edinburgh

100 Princes Street overlooks the iconic Edinburgh Castle // Image: Red Carnation Hotels

While the population of Edinburgh is relatively small at just over 500,000, it pushes above its weight on the world stage.

It is home to over 30 renowned arts festivals, has numerous Michelin starred restaurants and its historical architecture draws in tourists from across the globe. It should come as no surprise that the city’s hotel scene is widely celebrated as well.

100 Princes Street is one of Edinburgh’s newer hotels, although it carries the air of one of the city’s more established names in hospitality. It is akin to a centuries-old members club or hunting lodge, even if it opened its doors in April 2024.

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Related

The hotel’s communal spaces and rooms are all located upstairs, adding to the sense of privacy // Image: Red Carnation Hotels

Location

Sandwiched in between a Boots pharmacy and a Swatch shop, the entrance to 100 Princes Street in unassuming – intentionally so.

100 Princes Street is situated in a beautifully preserved Victorian townhouse on one of Scotland’s busiest high streets. To maintain a high level of privacy, entry to the hotel is not free flowing. Instead, the friendly yet firm doorman must buzz people into the building.

Guests can cross the road and immerse themselves in Scotland’s history. Opposite the hotel sits Edinburgh Castle, proudly looming above the rest of the city.

Across the street also are the Scottish National Gallery and the Royal Scottish Academy, two museums which are home to paintings by Titian, Raphael and Monet

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Rooms and suites

Spear’s stayed in a junior suite with a view of the castle, a beautifully laid out space comfortably furnished in woods and tartans. A tweed sofa sat beneath a window which provides a picture postcard view of the home to many a Scottish king.

The rooms at 100 Princes Street are decorated with traditional maximalism in mind // Image: Red Carnation Hotels

The room itself was dominated by a large leather writing desk and a large, notably comfortable bed. On the walls were paintings depicting Scottish gentry and pastoral scenes, which carefully treaded the line between tradition and kitsch.

Food & drink

The Wallace, 100 Prince’s Street’s plush dining room, was lively yet calm throughout the day. Accessibly only to the hotel’s guests, it serves dishes such a burgers, fish and chips and salmon, perhaps more suitable for a gastropub than a 5-star hotel.

However, afternoon tea at the hotel was done especially well and the restaurant staff were especially welcoming and attentive.

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For guests seeking discretion, food can be served in the private dining room, named Ghillie’s Pantry // Image: Red Carnation Hotels

At the whisky bar, guests can sample some of Scotland’s finest malts. The hotel’s dedicated whisky ambassador can host guided tastings for those looking to experience a variety of drams. Their collection spans some of the best-known whiskies in Scotland to drams from up and coming distilleries.

Service

Efficient, friendly and quietly respectful without being fawning.

Good to know

100 Princes Street was originally home to Scottish noblewoman Lady Rosemary Clerk. It was later a hotel, then purchased by the Royal Over-Seas League, a member’s club, in 1929 – hence the leather chairs and wood-panelled walls inside.

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The Wallace, 100 Princes lounge-cum-dining space, is decorated using traditional Scottish textiles // Image: Red Carnation Hotels

Verdict

100 Prince’s Street offers comfortable traditional luxury for those seeking a discreet stay in Edinburgh. The hotel is within walking distance of all the city’s main attractions and provides visitors with a sense of calm amid the hustle and bustle.

Details

100 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3AB

01312 873 100

guestexperience@100princes-street.com

https://100princes-street.com