The five richest families in the world revealed

Dynastic wealth has been around for as long as time, though while many of the world’s richest families used to be European royalty and Ottoman Emperors, today their wealth comes from different parts of the world and alternative sources to landed estates.

While self-made names like Jess Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg often dominate discussions about billionaires, there are many UHNW families which give them a run for their money. From Saudi royalty to the Waltons of Walmart fame, the combined wealth of these families eclipses that of many of the world’s silicon valley superrich.

The top of the world rich list regularly fluctuates, with Larry Ellison making it to the top previously this year, and Elon Musk now regaining the top spot with a current net worth of $444 billion according to Bloomberg.

However, numerous members of the same families flood the top 100 list, and when their respective fortunes are combined, their combined bet worth reach the hundreds of billions.

Spear’s has compiled a list of the world’s richest families, combining the wealth of individual family members to show the astonishing peak of today’s UHNWs.

The Walton Family, $462 billion

Alice Walton (pictured with brother Jim) is heir to the Walmart fortune, and founder of the Alice L. Walton Foundation / Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Walmart family owns shares in Walmart, which lies at the top of the Fortune 500 and whose net sales amounted to $642.6 billion in 2024. The accumulative net worth of the wealthiest members of the Walton family is $462 billion. Jim, Rob and Alice Walton are the twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth individuals in the world, with personal fortunes of $128 billion, $125 billion and $125 billion respectively, according to Bloomberg. It is unsurprising that their fortunes have soared so high, as their supermarket chain, which they collectively hold an approximate 46 per cent share of, is the largest of its kind in the US. Their retail empire was founded by Sam Walton in Rogers Arkansas in 1962, making the family’s fortune young in comparison to others on the list.

The House of Al Nahyan, $323.9 billion

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan heads up his family’s vast fortune / Image: Presidential Executive Office of Russia

The house of Al Nahyan are the rulers of Abu Dhabi, and their leader, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the president of the UAE. Their net worth is debated, with some claiming they are the second wealthiest family in the world, with a combined net worth of $323.9 billion. However, their net worth could be much less or far more, as the boundary dividing their private wealth and that of the nation of Abu Dhabi is unclear. Nonetheless, their wealth is virtually unmatched, with the house’s fortune coming from oil, which was first struck in the Emirate in 1958. Due to the finite nature of natural resources, the family have recently diversified their investments, with it being announced that they will acquire a 15 per cent stake in TikTok.

The House of Al Thani, $172.9 billion

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the family’s patriarch, is a key political figure in the middle east / Image: The Kremlin

Another middle eastern royal family with a debated net worth is the house of Al Thani, who have ruled over Qatar since the mid 19th century. With their large fortune originating in the discovery of swathes of oil and natural gas, the family, which is headed by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is potentially as high as $172.9 billion, according to Investopedia. However, as Emir of Qatar, the family’s wealth is heavily intertwined with that of the nation itself, making it difficult to say an exact figure with confidence.

The Hermès family, $170.6 billion

With many of them living discreet lives outside the public eye, the ancestors of Thierry Hermès bring a different meaning to quiet luxury / Image: Shutterstock

While luxury conglomerates like LVMH and Kering own multiple brands, the Hermès family have majority control of their namesake label, and very little else. The family, which contains members such as the company’s CEO Axel Dumas, has over 100 members with shares in the company, with their collective wealth being $170.6 billion. This splintered division of shares is owed to the company having been founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès, with the wealth being increasingly split as more generations of the family were born. The roots of their wealth are deeply planted in leather, with the company starting as a riding equipment producer for Europe’s nobility. Nowadays, leather bags, silk scarves and fragrances are the focal point of their enterprise, with the Kardashians, a fellow billionaire dynasty, being known fans of their Birkin bags in particular.

The Koch family, $153.3 billion

Julia Koch (right) with her late husband David (centre) pictured with American Republican politician Fred Thompson / Image: Chairman of Americans for Prosperity Foundation

This list is roughly divided into two camps: UHNW families with retail fortunes and those with money from natural resources and heavy industry. The Koch family’s combined $153.3 billion fortune comes from the latter. Their wealth is derived from Koch Industries, an oil refining company which started business in the 1940s in the US. It is the second-largest privately owned company in the US, with founder Fred C. Koch’s son Charles and his other son’s widow Julia having fortunes of $73 billion and $80.3 billion respectively.

The dynasties of tomorrow

Mark Zuckerberg is looking to the future in more ways than one / Image: Meta

What each of the families in the list above have in common is that they have a founder – whether that is a great-great-great-grandfather who started the family business in the case of Hermès, or forming a settlement in what is now Abu Dhabi in the late 18th century to eventually become hereditary rulers, like the Al Nahyans.

However, with centi-billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jess Bezos having multiple children each, new families will enter this list in the coming years as their wealth is divided amongst their offspring. Likewise, with the seemingly boundless potential of AI, it seems likely a new generation of multibillionaires is soon to come, who themselves will split their income among their children.