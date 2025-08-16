Reset body and mind in the Dolomites at the boutique Engel Ayurpura

Engel Ayurpura enjoys an enviable mountain setting / Image: Engel Ayurpura

The first Ayurvedic hotel in the Dolomites, Engel Ayurpura is an adults-only boutique retreat that aims to reset the balance of your body and mind using ancient techniques. Set in stunning mountain surroundings, the hotel is crafted from reclaimed wood, and stands out as an architectural beauty within the natural landscape.

Here, guests are immersed in the world of Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest medical systems practised in India for over 3,000 years, through bespoke treatment plans aimed to address and improve lifestyle issues and rejuvenate both mind and body.

Location

Set in the picturesque village of Nova Levante in South Tyrol, the hotel enjoys an enviable mountain setting, surrounded by rolling green meadows, thick forests and charming houses. The village is walkable, while further afield, guests can stroll on walking trails, take part in guided hikes and explore the local area using complimentary transport passes.

Related

Flying to Bolzano, the capital of South Tyrol, with Sky Alps is a breeze. The airport is tiny, making it easy to whizz through, and the drive to Engel Ayurpura is only 30 minutes so you can start relaxing almost immediately. Flying to Verona and Innsbruck is also possible: both airports are about a two-hour drive from the hotel.

Rooms & Suites

With just 15 rooms and suites, the retreat offers an intimate and peaceful experience. There are 12 Pura rooms with double or twin beds, two Design suites, each with a free-standing bath and private sauna, and one Loft suite with a free-standing bath and private sauna. Every room has a terrace or balcony; it’s definitely worth requesting a mountain view room.

The rooms strike the perfect balance of alpine cosiness and Scandi chic / Image:Tiberio Sorvillo

Two new Pura Vista rooms have recently been opened: I stayed in one of them, and can testify that the views of the surrounding mountains are a form of therapy in themselves. The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in sweeping views of the Dolomites, which were so bucolic and heartening, I found myself resisting the urge to burst into a rendition of The hills are alive.

Striking the perfect balance of alpine cosiness and Scandi chic, the rooms are pared back and minimalist, with thoughtful details: built-in boucle headboards, Hästens mattresses, herringbone-upholstered armchairs and slatted wood walls create textural interest while avoiding visual clutter. The ceilings are impossibly high and my terrace was enormous, complete with sun loungers, armchairs and a table.

The fact you’re surrounded by trees and mountains wherever you look, as well as the hotel’s wooden composition, lends an atmosphere of staying in an extremely chic treehouse. I found myself snapping too many photos of the interior design to attempt to emulate it in my own home one day.

Dining

All meals are taken in the hotel’s restaurant, which is flooded with natural light and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. Breakfast choices include basmati rice porridge, spiced fruit and berry compote.

The cuisine you’ll eat is prescribed by the hotel’s doctors / Image: Tiberio Sorvillo

When your doctor decides your treatment path, the cuisine you’ll eat is prescribed too. You sit at the same table daily, where you’ll receive a personalised menu designed to balance your body. The dishes are healthy, tasty and packed with Indian spices. Some of my highlights were an earthy vegetable soup with cumin and coriander oil, tricolour quinoa with carrot, masala and coriander, and curry of tofu and fennel with saffron and mango.

Be prepared for a detox, with only apples and apple chips for snacks, and only what you’ve been prescribed for your main meals. All meals are vegetarian, full of flavour and designed to activate digestion and stimulate metabolism.

The dishes are healthy, tasty and packed with Indian spices / Image: Tiberio Sorvillo

If you’re used to wine and coffee, throw yourself into the Ayurvedic way of doing things and enjoy sipping on lemon water and herbal tea instead: the withdrawal from caffeine was gentler than expected, and I certainly slept better at night.

Amenities

The spa is what this hotel is all about. When you arrive, you have a detailed consultation with the Ayurvedic doctor, who asks searching questions and uses intricate Ayurvedic methods to determine your Prakriti, or your innate constitution.

My hour-long consultation with Dr Parth Mahajan was genuinely illuminating. He uses a variety of techniques to determine which of the three Ayurvedic body types, or doshas, you are, based on the balance of five elements: air, fire, earth, water and ether. He then puts together a prescribed, personalised programme to help you balance the elements in your body that he deems unbalanced.

The peaceful infinity pool, set among the trees, is heated to enable countless laps / Image: Engel Ayurpura

‘An Ayurvedic retreat offers more than spa-style pampering: it is an immersive education in self-care,’ Dr Parth told me. ‘You leave with a practical plan: daily routines, seasonal adjustments, dietary guidelines, and stress-management tools to sustain benefits long after departure.’

Dr Parth examined my pulse, tongue and abdomen, and asked me disarmingly accurate questions that showed how many of my prominent issues, such as chronic overthinking and anxiety, or persistent allergies, were manifesting in my body. His pertinent, insightful questions revealed to me just how much a trained Ayurvedic specialist can glean from a pulse.

Dr Parth shared insights about how to reduce my worrying and tendency to people-please. He then created a tailored plan to address not just my emotional concerns, but my physical concerns too, prescribing supplements to boost my metabolism and reduce water retention. Every guest’s dosha analysis directly informs their meals, therapies, and yoga.

There are daily yoga and meditation sessions / Image: Patrick Graf, Engel Ayurpura

The best part? The treatment plan includes daily Ayurvedic massages, which are as heavenly as they sound, each with a therapeutic function beyond simple relaxation. I enjoyed Abhyanga, an Ayurvedic massage using herbal oils to nourish and balance the body’s energies, which rejuvenates the skin and relaxes the muscles. Nasya involved a massage with medicated oil in the nostrils to relieve sinusitis, allergies and mental fog.

The standout treatment for me had to be Shirodhara, where a flow of warm oil was dripped onto my forehead, calming my overactive mind, reducing my stress levels and giving me an unparalleled night of sleep.

In addition to the 12 Ayurveda treatment rooms, there are other places to put your new zen mindset into action.

A peaceful infinity pool, set among the trees, is heated to enable countless laps. There are daily yoga and meditation sessions, plus there’s an art room with supplies to get your creative juices flowing, a room with infrared sauna beds, a standalone sauna hut fashioned from local pine and a cosy relaxation room full of comfy beds on which to flop. At every spot, enormous windows flood the space with crisp, calming mountain light.

Service

The drive from the airport to Engel Ayurpura is only 30 minutes / Image: Zulupictures

Whether in the restaurant, the spa or the front desk, service and advice were always delivered with a smile. You’ll likely have a lot more questions during this kind of experience than you would have in a typical hotel, varying from why you’re being advised to eat certain foods, to how your treatment programme has been put together, and the answers were provided clearly and informatively.

Everyone, from the waiters to the spa receptionists to the yoga teachers, seemed to genuinely care and be invested in me making the most of my Ayurvedic week.

Experiences

While many people will take the opportunity to do nothing but relax while at Engel Ayurpura, punctuated by the daily in-house yoga classes, there’s skiing in the winter and guided hikes and walking trails for those who want to get their heart pumping.

The beautiful Lake Carezza, located at 1,520 metres above sea level, is a must-visit for its changing size and colours, and is easily accessible on public transport thanks to the complimentary Eggental Guest Pass.

The verdict

If you’re craving a getaway to feel rejuvenated, both physically and mentally, Engel Ayurpura is not just a retreat, but a place in which to reset: here, you’ll find attentive staff, stylish architecture, stunning views and tasty food, while the world-class Ayurvedic treatments will leave you feeling worlds better than when you arrived.

I leave feeling lighter physically and emotionally, recharged and ready to face the chaos of my daily life once again. Armed with new yoga moves, insightful Ayurvedic relaxation techniques and plenty of healthy recipes, my week in the Dolomites has given me plenty of actionable tools to take back home.

This experience represents much more than just a few days of pampering: being immersed in the millennia-old life science of Ayurveda is an education, while ongoing digital support provided after departure helps me feel confident I can keep my newfound knowledge and habits alive even once I’m back to the daily grind.

More information

Deborah Cicurel stayed at Engel Ayurpura and took the fully inclusive 7-night Rasayana Fountain of Youth programme priced at £1710.00 (€2020) pp plus room rate. Pura rooms (double) from £216 (€255) per person per night based on two sharing.



Find out more at Ayurpura.hotel.com

Bolzano airport is 30 minutes by car. SkyAlps offers direct weekly flights from London Gatwick (2 pw and 3 pw July and August): Prices from £142 (€169.67) each way including fast check-in and boarding and onboard service with drinks.