Best private doctors and surgeons for in 2024

Finding the right doctor for you, for your family, either for regular check-ups or for a particular complaint can save a huge amount of time, trouble, pain and discomfort. The GPs and specialists on the Spear’s Private Doctors and Surgeons Index cater to HNWs seeking the absolute best medical care, offering world-class treatment in state-of-the-art facilities with an emphasis on privacy and convenience.

These medical professionals are renowned for their specialised skills, experience in treating complex cases, and ability to provide top-tier care, often tailored to the unique demands of their clients. Whether it is for routine check-ups, advanced treatments, or life-saving surgeries, these individuals expect unparalleled service and outcomes.

Best private doctors & surgeons for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Catrin Bevan – Top Recommended

Firm: The London General Practice

Catrin Bevan, The London General Practice

Dr Catrin Bevan is a highly experienced GP and the leader of a comprehensive women’s health programme at The London General Practice in Harley Street. Bevan and her team cover a wide range of women’s health issues, from contraception and reproduction to sexual health, menopause, and general gynaecology.

Read Catrin Bevan’s full profile at Spears500.com

Paul Ettlinger – Top Recommended

Firm: The London General Practice

Paul Ettlinger, The London General Practice

Ettlinger is founder and medical director of The London General Practice, a practice that provides same-day appointments with a focus on personal, individualised health care and offers comprehensive assessments for individuals and corporate clients. It also has a 24-hour general practice and access to a global network of specialists.

Read Paul Ettlinger’s full profile at Spears500.com

Andrew Goldberg – Top Recommended

Firm: HCA Healthcare

Andrew Goldberg, HCA Healthcare

Goldberg is a highly esteemed consultant orthopaedic surgeon known for his expertise in foot and ankle conditions. He serves elite athletes, high-net-worth individuals, top executives, business owners, and celebrities. Goldberg conducts research on 3D printing for ankle replacements and regenerative treatments., and says non-surgical options, avoiding surgery for over 85% of his patients.

Read Andrew Goldberg’s full profile at Spears500.com

Hugo Henderson – Top Recommended

Firm: The London Clinic

Hugo Henderson, The London Clinic

An expert in complex facial procedures, Henderson specialises in marrying plastic surgery techniques with specialist eye management procedures. He provides a discreet, high-quality service to HNW and high-profile individuals. Henderson’s particular expertise lies in cosmetic eyelid surgery, post-cancer reconstruction surgery, and lacrimal surgery.

Read Hugo Henderson’s full profile at Spears500.com

Amarjit Raindi – Top Recommended

Firm: The Concierge Clinic

Raindi offers tailored care for high-net-worth clients at The Concierge Clinic, embracing traditional family doctor service with modern technology. The clinic offers personalised health screening services and prioritises building long-standing relationships with patients.

Read Amarjit Raindi’s full profile at Spears500.com

Carolyn Barshall – Top Recommended

Firm: Chelsea General Practice

Carolyn Barshall, a practising GP of 30 years, has worked with the royal household and is a consultant at King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone. She runs Chelsea General Practice, offering care to families, individuals, and local companies. Barshall focuses on prevention and maintaining good health, with interests in health screening and menopausal care.

Read Carolyn Barshall’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best private doctors & surgeons for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best private doctors & surgeons for HNW individuals: the complete list

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.