Indulgent island living at Shangri-La Le Touessrok

An aerial view of Cocos Beach

One of the top five-star luxury hotels in Mauritius, Shangri-La Le Touessrok has earned armies of loyal fans in its 46 years.

The property has just undergone an extensive refurbishment, breathing new life into everything from its five restaurants and two bars, to its 185 guest rooms.

Visitors seeking an idyllic island retreat will feel right at home here, thanks to four kilometres of white sandy beaches, top class dining options and friendly but professional service.

That’s not to mention the hotel’s very own private island, Ilot Mangénie, where you can delve into a book from the privacy of a secluded cabana, and the resort’s not one but two championship golf courses.

Add in addictive ocean views, a dreamy spa menu and cocktails crafted by the best bartender in the world, and you have all the essential ingredients to make your trip back to the airport very reluctant indeed.

Cocos Beach Bar

Location

Set within 34 hectares of land, on the shores of the Indian Ocean, Shangri-La Le Touessrok enjoys a privileged position in Trou d’Eau Douce, a fishing village on the east coast of Mauritius.

Flights depart from the UK regularly, and once you land at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, transfers take about an hour.

Rooms & Suites

There are 185 guest rooms spread across 16 categories, from the entry level Coral Ocean View Room to the sprawling and secluded Shangri-La Three Bedroom Villa. The categories are so varied that there will be something to suit all needs, from solo travellers and honeymooners to multigenerational families.

Rooms are chic, calming and spacious, with earthy tones and natural materials. Cream tiles and contemporary taupe furnishings work well with light wood panels and shell-shaped canvas lampshades. Happily, every single room has an ocean view and outdoor space.

Coral Beach front room overlooking the turquoise waters

Each guest is presented with a gift on arrival in their room, a polo shirt for men and a beach pareo for women. The rooms are stocked with luxurious amenities: in the bathrooms, there are L’Occitane toiletries, thick fluffy bathrobes and branded flip flops, while the rooms have a well-stocked minibar full to the brim with chocolates, snacks and crisps, as well as alcoholic drinks and a good selection of tea and coffee. Everything is complimentary bar the alcoholic drinks.

The beds are as heavenly as you might expect, with crisp white sheets and soft thick duvets and pillows.

A master bedroom in one of the villas

The pièce de résistance is the resort’s Shangri-La Three Bedroom Villa. There are three of these, each with three impressive bedrooms, a pool, their own private beach and a sizeable living and dining room. Each of these three-bedroom villas comes with a security guard, a butler and your very own chef to whip up whatever you crave, making it a perfect option for those seeking a private getaway away from the eyes of other tourists.

Dining

There are five restaurants and two bars to suit all cravings and taste buds. TSK is the buffet-style restaurant where chefs whisk up everything from curries to pizzas with enthusiasm and flair, while Safran offers South Indian dishes, with live music and shows adding excitement; our stomach regularly rumbles just thinking about the paneer.

Coco’s Beach House offers endless ocean views and traditional Mauritian ingredients, while over at the the hotel’s private island, Ilot Mangénie, truffle pizza is a must at the laidback beach club.

Safran

For a special treat, try Kushi, which, behind a concealed sliding door, offers a fabulous omakase selection in an achingly elegant setting. Breakfast is included for all guests and can be enjoyed buffet-style at TSK or à la carte at Coco’s: it’s a genuine challenge not to overindulge at both places.

Sega Bar

There are two bars: Coco’s Bar and Sega. Since the reopening, the hotel has enlisted the expertise of Colin Field, the man Forbes dubbed the best bartender in the world, to oversee its cocktail offering. After spending 30 years as the head bartender at the Ritz Paris’s Bar Hemingway, Field has more than earned his title: we particularly enjoyed the rum-based Colin Old Fashioned. If you’re more of an oenophile, enjoy tasting some of the 200 signature wines with the sommelier in the wine cellar, Vinoteca.

Amenities

There are so many amenities it’s hard to know where to start each morning (if the call of a sun lounger by the sea doesn’t get you first). The spa, Chi, is a highlight, with a long list of treatments that are so tempting you’ll want to try them all.

There are treatments to suit all tastes and needs, from Ayurvedic specials such as Shirodhara and Abhyanga, to bespoke options combining scrubs, wraps, massage and facials. We tried The Sense of Place Authentic Coco Massage, a sixty minute treatment in which heated coconut oil was gently massaged onto the body; as well as being incredibly nourishing and moisturising, the experience was immensely relaxing and led to the deepest sleep we’ve enjoyed in a long while. For an extra sprinkle of zen, desert island magic, spa treatments can also be taken on Ilot Mangénie.

One of the hotel’s pools

Next to the spa, there’s a state-of-the-art fitness centre; while you’re letting off some steam on the treadmill, little ones and teens can make friends and enjoy creative activities at the expansive kids’ club, which is the largest on the island. If you’re travelling with your family, bag a spot at the swimming pool, while if you’re on a quiet couples or solo retreat, you may prefer the adults-only quiet pool.

Experiences

As you might expect from the island location, many of the top experiences on offer take place in the water. There are a variety of inclusive water sports to try, such as windsurfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and snorkelling, but it’s certainly worth spending more for adventures further afield.

Sporty guests can practice their swing, both on two championship golf courses and on tennis and padel courts. An e-bike tour is a great way to work off some of the breakfast buffet and see some of the island beyond the confines of the resort: cycle to the Flacq Market, about an hour’s trip each way, to stock up on souvenirs and wooden handicrafts.

Our favourite experiences had to be those on the water. Working with local company Océane Cruises Mauritius, the hotel can organise private catamaran, speedboat and pontoon boat excursions. Listening to a local band playing classic tunes on the guitar, while stretching out like a cat in the sun across the deck of a catamaran: what’s not to love? Another highlight was getting up bright and early to enjoy a champagne breakfast while sailing through the mangroves.

Cocos Beach Bar

Service

Throughout the hotel, everyone, from the waiters in the restaurant to the porters who help with luggage, seems genuinely delighted to assist. Many staff members have been there for decades, and take great pride in their work. The service is friendly and efficient: you’ll notice you have everything you need without having asked for it in the first place, from your sunglasses being polished on the beach to being offered iced water just when you were starting to get thirsty.

The verdict

If the postcard-perfect views, soft white sand and bath-like ocean weren’t enough to convince you to visit Shangri-La Le Touessrok, then the top-notch dining, friendly service and superb excursions must be. Luxurious but laid back, there are hidden delights at every turn – from being offered fruit kebabs as you laze on a sun lounger to discovering three resident Aldabra tortoises as you walk around the resort. This is the place to experience indulgent island living, and it’s seriously hard to leave behind.

Details

Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Coastal Road, Trou d’Eau Douce, Mauritius, https://www.shangri-la.com/mauritius/shangrila/

Shangri-La Le Touessrok:

Rates from rate for 2025: £466 per night B&B for Coral Ocean View Room (entry category) https://www.shangri-la.com/mauritius/shangrila/

Return flights from London with Air Mauritius start from £597 including taxes during low season. https://www.airmauritius.com/en-gb