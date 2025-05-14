The best non-surgical cosmetic practitioners

Not all cosmetic procedures require going under the knife. Clinics all over the UK can refresh and rejuvenate the faces and bodies of their high-net-worth clients using creams, Botox, fillers and other non-surgical techniques, requiring less recovery time and entailing less risk.

The field of non-surgical aesthetics has evolved significantly, thanks to advancements in technology and techniques. Spear’s Index chooses practitioners who have emerged as leaders in this space, known for their exceptional skill, innovative approaches, prioritisation of safety and dedication to achieving natural-looking results.

These experts offer a range of treatments, from injectables and laser therapies to advanced skin rejuvenation techniques. Alongside cosmetic procedures, many in the index also offer scar removal, bio-identical hormone treatments and migraine relief.

Whether subtle facial enhancements, body contouring or skin treatments, these professionals provide personalised care and cutting-edge solutions, and count celebrities and top-level business people among their clients.

Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

Best non-surgical cosmetic practitioners for HNWs: some names to know

Marco Nicoloso

Focus: Aesthetics and injectables

Aesthetics and injectables Ranking : Top Recommended

: Top Recommended Firm: Ouronyx

Dr Marco Nicoloso is an aesthetic doctor at Mayfair’s Ouronyx clinic who specialises in subtle ‘tweakments’. His steady hand has earned him a loyal client base among global A-listers and HNWs.

Beginning his career in Italy as a gynaecologist, he started training in injectables upon moving to London and dedicated himself to the science of aesthetics. He tells Spear’s that it’s an ever-evolving field, particularly given the advancements made in regenerative medicine.

Nyla Raja

Focus: Subtle ‘tweakments’

Subtle ‘tweakments’ Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Dr Nyla Raja Medispa

Providing treatments such as thread lifting, dermal fillers and body sculpting, Dr Nyla Raja has described herself as ‘the next generation of cosmetic doctor’ and has over 110,000 followers on Instagram.

With three clinics across England – in Mayfair, Cheshire and Liverpool – Raja is said to have ‘successfully treated thousands of delighted clients’. Indeed, clients have reported great satisfaction with her work, commending her ‘natural and subtle results’. Notable clients include former Spice Girl Mel B and Baroness Karen Brady.

Suha Kersh

Focus: An artistic and natural approach

An artistic and natural approach Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: 23MD

23MD was founded by Dr Suha Kersh and her husband and business partner, Dr Martin Galy. Specialising in skin and facial cosmetic treatments, Kersh combines non-surgical procedures with regenerative processes and hormone therapy to restore health, refine fine lines and rejuvenate one’s look in a naturally elevated way.

Kersh tells Spear’s: ‘It’s really all about wellness and looking healthy and well – and rejuvenated. I don’t do makeovers. [Clients] deserve to be who they are and have confidence without looking like a cliché of themselves, and I think, as a doctor, I have that responsibility to my patients.’

Michael Prager

Focus: Facials, dermal fillers

Facials, dermal fillers Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: The Prager Clinic

With over 20 years of experience, Dr Michael Prager offers a number of non-surgical cosmetic treatments from his clinic in Knightsbridge. From Botox and dermal fillers to facials and fat dissolving, The Prager Clinic says that its work centres around ‘the restoration, maintenance and protection of skin integrity with a pioneering approach that has become the hallmark of natural-looking beauty’.

Prager says that ‘the clinic, the products we sell, the treatments we offer, the people who work there, we are dedicated to restoring and maintaining a patient’s health and youth’.

Leading non-surgical cosmetic practitioners for HNWs: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles on spears500.com. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.