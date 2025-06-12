Singapore at 60: Shangri-La’s city-and-sea resorts make a diamond duo

Singapore Shangri-La Hotel

Singapore turns 60 this year, so there’s no better time to visit. It may be one of the smallest countries in the world, but the glittering metropolis rivals much larger destinations thanks to its futuristic landscape, cultural diversity, lush greenery, fabulous shopping and incredible cuisine.

And if you’re going to visit this dynamic island country, why not twin a visit to the bustling city with a relaxing stay on the beach? We headed to Shangri-La Singapore and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa to find out why these hotels enjoy such enduring popularity in the region.

Location

Shangri-La Singapore sits within 15 acres of lush gardens, offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. The famous Orchard Road, one of Singapore’s most popular shopping spots, is a few minutes’ walk away, and the city’s main sights are easily reachable by car or subway (MRT).

Rooms & Suites

There are three distinctive wings within Shangri-La Singapore, with 792 guest rooms and suites in total. All the wings are luxurious, as you might expect, but it’s worth upgrading to the Valley Wing, which adds an extra level of exclusivity and grandeur to your stay.

The Presidential Suite, where an impressive array of presidents, prime ministers and celebrities have rested their heads, is among the suites available in the Valley Wing. The sprawling apartment is regal and impressive, with sparkling crystal chandeliers, fresh orchids and elegant wood panelling decorating two bedrooms, a dedicated office space, a gym and a vast living and dining area.

The Valley Wing Deluxe Suite at Singapore’s Shangri-La Hotel

The Deluxe Rooms, for non-heads of state, may be smaller but are just as sumptuous. High ceilings, elegant panelling, and oversized table lamps create an inviting old-world charm. There are welcome conveniences: think wireless chargers by the bed, Dyson hairdryers and a bedside button to close or open the curtains. Marble bathrooms are vast, too, with L’Occitane amenities and luxury bathrobes.

A stay at the Valley Wing includes a host of other privileges, such as complimentary champagne on tap, a pillow menu, and afternoon tea and canapés in the wing’s private lobby. A highlight is the lavish à la carte breakfast in the sumptuous circular Summit Room, reserved only for Valley Wing guests, where, sipping your iced coffee while looking out onto the gardens, you’ll feel like a president without the pressures of solving the world’s conflicts.

Dining

Shangri-La Singapore offers 11 dining venues, catering for even the fussiest of eaters. Pasta lovers will enjoy Waterfall Ristorante Italiano, local heritage hawker dishes at The Lobby Lounge are delicious and authentic, and creative cocktails are whipped up and delightfully presented at Origin Bar, which was recently ranked as one of Asia’s 50 Best bars.

Inside the award-winning Origin Grill

The standout restaurant has to be Shang Palace, which offers Cantonese fine dining in exquisite surroundings.

Under a ceiling adorned with red glass and delicate floral motifs, each dish at Shang Palace is a work of art. Don’t miss signature dishes such as sautéed boneless chicken wings skewered with abalone and mushroom, braised imperial bird’s nest broth with crab meat and crab roe, and of course, roasted Peking duck.

Amenities

The facilities at Shangri-La Singapore are extensive. There’s a whole host of conference rooms and event spaces, tennis courts, an enormous gym, and a large, organically shaped pool with a separate kids’ pool.

Wandering around its manicured gardens, which house over 110 varieties of plants, flowers and trees, is a treat in itself: enjoy respite from the strong sun by relaxing under a shady fruit tree on a deckchair. If the heat overwhelms you and you seek the relief of glorious air conditioning, you’re still treated to the verdant greenery of the outside thanks to the lobby’s exotic plants and calming green feature wall.

Chi The Spa at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore

At Chi, The Spa, I enjoyed one of the best deep tissue massages I’ve had in all my years of trying to relieve pesky shoulder and neck pain. I almost cried when the treatment was over, and felt soothed for the rest of the day.

In terms of family facilities, there’s an epic kids’ club, which not only has an enormous, aesthetically pleasing and well kitted out soft play, but specific rooms for messy play and cookery, and even a nook for karaoke, which parents may want to sneak off to in the evenings to belt out some classic tunes.

Siloso Beach Bar at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore

In terms of service, across the board, the staff are polite, friendly and efficient, going out of their way to cater for dietary requirements and simply to make life easier for guests, always with a genuine smile.

Experiences

The concierge can organise a variety of activities within Singapore. Stroll down the Emerald Hill area on a Peranakan Heritage Tour to learn about the rich history of the area and take some snaps of the colourful pre-war architecture and iconic shophouses.

Deluxe Sea View Suite at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore

The National Museum of Singapore, set in a stunning 19th-century colonial building, is another must-visit, where an interactive and enlightening exhibition takes visitors through 700 years of the country’s history.

Foodies will love a guided tour of the Tiong Bahru hawker market, where you’ll learn about local delicacies and sample dishes from a variety of stalls. Many have Michelin stars, and with mouthwatering dishes costing well under a fiver, this is not to be missed: where else can you get a Michelin meal for less than the price of a takeaway coffee at home?

A beach trip within a city break

After drinking in all the sights of Singapore and immersing yourself in culture, treat yourself to a beach break on Sentosa Island. This island is filled with opportunities for fun: think indoor skydiving, theme parks, water sports and even an interactive Harry Potter experience. Whizz around by zip line if you’re feeling brave, or take in the views by cable car.

Just 15 minutes from the city centre, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa enjoys the distinction of being the only beachfront resort in Singapore. The hotel offers 454 rooms across 11 categories, with fabulous views out to the South China Sea.

Fun in the ball pit at Shangri-La Singapore

This resort is ideal for families, and kids will be on cloud nine. There’s an impressive kids’ club for ages five to 12, complete with a giant treehouse slide, and a toddler-friendly jungle gym for younger kids. Parents can relax on the beach, have some downtime at the adults-only pool or get stuck into an array of fun activities, such as laughter yoga, water sports and aqua boxing.

Kids will also find a dedicated arts and crafts room, an open air beach playground, water slides, a splash pad and nightly outdoor movies. In terms of food, kids love helping themselves from lower counters at the special kids’ section at the buffet restaurant, Silver Shell Cafe. Parents can enjoy tasty dishes inspired by world cuisine, while kids are kept busy by entertainment such as magic performances, balloon sculpting, and face painting.

The Palawan

While it’s tempting to spend your downtime on Sentosa Island swimming in the sea, relaxing on the beach or splashing in the pool after a busy few days in the bright lights of the city, make time to visit The Palawan at Sentosa, Shangri-La Group’s first lifestyle and entertainment precinct, a short walk away from the hotel.

A go-kart at HyperDrive, Singapore’s first indoor electric go-kart circuit

In this sprawling development, I channel my inner Lewis Hamilton by taking to a go-kart at HyperDrive, Singapore’s first indoor electric go-kart circuit, and then attempt to hit a hole in one at UltraGolf, Singapore’s only 18-hole beachside mini golf course. Spoiler alert: over the course of an hour, I realised it would take several more trips to The Palawan to make me a competent mini-golfer (or Formula One driver for that matter).

The highlight for me — as a sadly non-sporty individual — was relaxing at the development’s +Twelve beach club. Visitors can book one of twelve terraced cabanas, each with its own personal plunge pool looking out to the sea. The highlight is the swim-up bar, where your order is brought out on huge wicker trays so you can slurp down sushi and cocktails while in the pool, which makes for the perfect Instagram shots.

How to get there

I flew to Singapore via Helsinki, with Finnair, intrigued to try the airline’s no-recline business class seat. The sofa-style seat offers an impressively comfy lie-flat bed: and after a lifetime of never sleeping a wink on a plane, my eight hours of beauty sleep aboard is testament to the comfort of the innovative seat. I loved the high-end extras too: wireless mobile charging and mood lighting, including a Northern Lights feature, which the airline says helps to beat jet lag.

The verdict

For the ideal blend of vibrant city thrills and relaxing island tranquillity, Singapore is a winner. With so much to explore in such striking, colourful and sparklingly clean surroundings, you’ll want to come back again and again.

For a calming respite from the buzzing crowds, and to rest your head in suitably luxurious surroundings, a stay at the Shangri-La Singapore feels like coming home. When you’ve shopped till you’ve dropped and need to curl up on a deckchair with a good book, the beachfront Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa is the place to stay — and when you finish your book, entertainment for young and old is never far away on this adventurous island.

Details

An entry level room at Shangri-La Singapore starts from £250 in the Tower Wing and £410 in the Valley Wing per night.

An entry level Superior Hill View Room at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa starts from £269 per night.

Return fares with Finnair from London to Singapore, via Helsinki, start at £532 in Economy, £1,263 in Premium Economy, and £2,381 in Business Class, including taxes and charges. For more details, and to book, visit www.finnair.com or call 0330 8081188.