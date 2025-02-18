The best wellbeing and rehabilitation centres

In a world that moves at a relentless pace, the need for holistic well-being and recovery has never been more critical and health retreats provide a much-needed pause from the hectic life of many high-net-worth individuals (HNWs). HNWs often face unique stresses and challenges that demand tailored solutions for their health and wellness needs.

Rehabilitation centres diagnose and treat addiction and mental health issues, combining care and therapy with a calm and safe environment.

The rehabilitation centres wellbeing retreats listed here are among the most exclusive institutions in the world, offering the highest levels of care and attention to detail.

These elite institutions provide not just a respite from the demands of high-stakes lifestyles, but also comprehensive programmes that address physical, mental, and emotional health. They have demonstrable track records in tackling and solving the issues of their clientele, for whom they give absolute privacy.

Spotlight: The wellbeing and rehabilitation centres for high-net-worth clients to know

Clinique La Prairie

Clinique La Prairie in Switzerland is one of the world’s most intimate and exclusive wellness centres. With only 38 guest rooms, its wealthy client base is at the heart of everything that they do. Focusing on longevity and revitalisation, Clinique La Prairie offers the assistance of over 50 doctors in a range of programmes such as weight management, brain potential, detox and revitalisation.

Clinic Les Alpes

Nestled in the Swiss Alps with unparalleled views over Lake Geneva and the surrounding landscape, Clinic Les Alpes is place of calmness and serenity, the ideal location for a luxury rehabilitation centre. Guests are provided with a personalised treatment plan, treating disorders and problems such as addiction and mental health issues. The centre also boasts a pool, spa and gym facilities, an à la carte restaurant and 27 guest rooms.

The Kusnacht Practice

Kusnacht feels more like a luxury hotel than a world-class treatment and rehabilitation centre; guests stay in their own fully-furnished, five-star luxury villas where they are given round-the-clock treatment, being closely monitored and cared for by a host of medical staff. Guests also have access to à la carte dining, chauffeur and butler services, so that they can focus on recovery and wellness.

Harbor London

Since 2018, Harbor London has redefined mental health and addiction care, evolving to meet the growing complexities surrounding recovery. With 15 elegant properties across central London, clients recover in beautifully designed, two-bedroom apartments supported by private chefs, household staff, and personalised teams of mental health and addiction experts.

