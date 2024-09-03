Best psychiatrists and counsellors in 2024

In the busy world of high-net-worth people, mental health is crucially important. Taking problems and instability into situations where livelihoods and the fortunes of entire families are in the balance is unnecessarily risky when help is available. The Spear’s Psychiatrists & Counsellors index is a list of professionals uniquely able to understand the problems of Spear’s readers and help them find a way out.

Spear’s psychiatrists and counsellors offer more than just clinical expertise; they provide a tailored approach that addresses nuanced issues, such as the psychological impact of wealth, legacy planning, and maintaining meaningful personal relationships.

These top professionals blend discretion with cutting-edge therapeutic techniques, ensuring their clients receive the highest standard of care in an environment of trust and confidentiality. Whether through one-on-one sessions, retreats, or advanced telehealth platforms, these psychiatrists and counsellors understand the importance of flexibility and adaptability in their practice, offering invaluable support to those who navigate the complexities of wealth and success.

Best psychiatrists & counsellors for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Alberto Pertusa – Recommended

Firm: London Psychiatry Clinic

Dr Alberto Pertusa, a consultant psychiatrist at the London Psychiatry Clinic, the company he founded, which provides multidisciplinary care including psychiatry, psychology, nutrition, and coaching. Pertusa takes a holistic approach to mental health, considering factors such as biology, genetics, upbringing, psychological tendencies, and environment.

Read Alberto Pertusa’s full profile at Spears500.com

Katie Au – Recommended

Firm: Sloane Court Clinic

Dr Katie Au, a consultant psychiatrist at the Sloane Court Clinic in Chelsea, specialises in treating patients with anxiety, depression, bipolar and psychotic disorders, as well as eating and food-related conditions.

Read Katie Au’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best psychiatrists & counsellors for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best psychiatrists & counsellors for HNW individuals: the complete list

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.