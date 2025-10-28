How Budget 2025 could affect your wealth: what the UK’s top advisers are saying

‘As is often the case before a budget, there has been huge speculation' / Image: Shutterstock

Last year’s Budget brought significant changes for Britain’s UHNWs, as Reeves announced £40 billion in tax rises – the largest increase since 1993 – introducing sweeping reforms to inheritance and capital gains taxes, and confirming that non-dom status would be abolished from April 2025.

At the time, Reeves pledged that a Labour government would not introduce further tax hikes. However, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme last month, she appeared to backtrack on that commitment, saying: ‘I think everyone can see that the world has changed over the past year, and we’re not immune to that change.’

[See also: Meet Mr Wealth Tax: Arun Advani, the academic shaping Labour policy]

With a £30 billion shortfall in the public finances, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned in an October 13 report that the Chancellor is ‘likely to raise taxes in the forthcoming Budget.’

Related

Ahead of the November 26 statement – which is widely expected to include major revisions to LLPs, inheritance tax (IHT), income tax and capital gains tax (CGT) – experts are warning of the far-reaching financial and personal consequences these measures could have for HNW and UHNW individuals.

Robert Brodrick, a partner in the private client team at Payne Hicks Beach, says that, ‘as is often the case before a Budget, there has been huge speculation – and this is prompting many clients to ask what, if anything, they should be doing.’

He adds: ‘The main thing, however difficult, is not to panic but to take a long-term view. My advice is to bring forward the things you were already planning to do – so, if you were considering a lifetime gift, do it before the Budget – but don’t make knee-jerk decisions, as those are often the ones you live to regret.’

What should UHNWs expect from Budget 2025?

Lifetime cap on inheritance tax

Last year’s Budget already introduced significant changes to inheritance tax, including the so-called tractor tax. From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million – previously fully exempt – will now be taxed at 20 per cent, half the standard IHT rate. The government also confirmed that from 6 April 2027, defined contribution pensions will be included in taxable estates, meaning inherited pensions will no longer be shielded from IHT.

[See also: Number of estates pulled into inheritance tax rises by 13 per cent ahead of ‘seismic’ changes]

Looking ahead to this year’s Budget, speculation is mounting over further measures. The Treasury is reportedly considering a lifetime cap on the total value of gifts that can be passed on tax-free before death – a move designed to limit how much people can reduce their IHT bills. There is also discussion about extending the seven-year rule – which currently allows gifts made more than seven years before death to escape tax – to ten years.

Such a change would have a major impact on estate-planning strategies, as gifts would take longer to fall outside an individual’s taxable estate.

‘For many clients, IHT isn’t just a tax – it’s a question of how much of their life’s work they’ll actually pass on,’ says Robbie Hewitt, wealth planner at Brown Shipley. ‘Even small shifts in exemptions can have an outsized emotional impact.’

[See also: Inheritance tax explained: How does it work and who is affected?]

Not only that, but tighter inheritance tax rules ‘are likely to accelerate offshore planning,’ predicts tax specialist Oriana Morrison, speaking to Spear’s.

Changes to real estate tax

Reports suggest that the Chancellor is weighing the introduction of a so-called mansion tax on properties valued above £2 million. Under the proposal, homeowners would face a 1 per cent annual levy on the portion of their property’s value exceeding the £2 million threshold.

[See also: New regime, new taxes?]

There is also speculation that higher rates could apply to super-prime and second homes.

The Treasury is understood to be exploring reforms to stamp duty (SDLT), including the possible replacement of the current one-off payment with an annual property levy on homes valued above £500,000.

Commenting on the potential impact, Morrison warns that ‘a mansion tax or higher stamp duty could freeze top-end property activity overnight.’

[See also: “Buy-to-leave”: The new property trend among London’s departing non-doms]

Revisions to Capital Gains Tax and Exit Tax

Speculation has been mounting about aligning Capital Gains Tax (CGT) with income tax, with reports suggesting the government may introduce new rate changes or adjust allowances in 2025. Having already raised CGT bands from 10 to 18 per cent and 20 to 24 per cent, the Chancellor could either increase them again, apply new rates to assets such as second homes, or reduce the annual exemption further.

‘When it comes to CGT, last year’s Budget saw a same-day increase in rates,’ notes Hewitt.

‘While the rise was anticipated, it did not go as far as some had expected, so the Chancellor could indeed revisit this,’ he adds. ‘Recent reporting has hinted that rates might increase by a few percentage points. Clients may therefore wish to review their portfolios and discuss with their advisers whether any action is appropriate in light of current rates and their personal circumstances.’

Some experts also believe the focus will shift toward measures designed to generate quick fiscal returns rather than support long-term economic policy. According to tax adviser David Lesperance of Lesperance & Associates, ‘Given the electoral reality of Labour’s loss of popular support, the Chancellor cannot afford to look at long-term pragmatic solutions,’ he tells Spear’s.

‘Rather, short-term revenue generators – even if they cause significant economic harm in the distant future – are the tax tools she is likely to reach for in her Budget,’ he says.

‘Therefore, my money is on the Exit Tax horse in the Budget derby. Few Labour voters are likely to experience major liquidity events that would prompt them to leave the UK, and an Exit Tax can be politically palatable to Labour supporters on the “they made the money while they were enjoying the benefits of the UK” argument.’

VAT Threshold changes

Potential changes to VAT in the upcoming Budget could include raising the registration threshold to £100,000, lowering it, extending VAT to previously exempt services such as ride-sharing, or applying higher rates to certain goods and services – potentially up to 25 per cent, according to experts.

[See also: The real story behind private banking exodus and school VAT woes deepen]

However, ‘even modest changes to VAT or CGT rates risk signalling that the UK is no longer a stable base for global talent and capital,’ warns Morrison.

For her, such changes could mean that ‘growth across the sector will not only slow, but be completely eroded.’

Income tax rises

According to The Guardian, Reeves is reportedly considering raising income tax, with options ranging from a modest increase to the basic rate to higher rates for top earners.

Officials are understood to be weighing how to generate sufficient revenue while limiting the impact on households, while adhering to the principle that those with the ‘broadest shoulders’ should contribute the most.

The IFS report noted that ‘a new tax on income, hypothecated to a particular spending stream, may be a more politically attractive way to raise revenue from a large tax base, but would add unnecessary complexity to the system.’ It also cautioned that ‘hypothecation would either be unjustifiably restrictive – tying spending on a particular item to a specific revenue stream – or economically meaningless, in the sense that the amount raised bore no direct relation to the amount spent.’