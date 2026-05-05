Bonheur by Matt Abé offers an ingredient-led approach to modern French dining in Mayfair

Bonheur by Matt Abé offers an understated, polished space that keeps attention on the food // Image: Bonheur by Matt Abé

Since opening in late 2025, Bonheur has swiftly established itself as one of Mayfair’s most closely watched tables. Tucked just moments from Park Lane, the restaurant occupies a site long associated with London’s fine dining elite, and its arrival has drawn a well-heeled crowd eager to see what Abé would deliver beyond the shadow of his former kitchen.

And it is, after all, a significant moment. Having spent nearly two decades working under Gordon Ramsay, most recently as chef patron of the three Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Abé now steps into a space of his own.

Matt Abé spent nearly two decades working under Gordon Ramsay // Image: Joe Howard Photography for Bonheur

[See also: Gordon Ramsay reaches new heights with London’s highest restaurant]

The philosophy here is one of precision and restraint. Abé’s cooking is firmly anchored in classical technique, yet presented with a lighter and more contemporary touch. Ingredients take centre stage, handled with care while each dish reflects a meticulous attention to balance of flavour and texture.

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Interiors

The dining room at Bonheur has been significantly reworked from its previous life as Le Gavroche, now feeling lighter and more contemporary in tone. Sandy, neutral colours set the overall palette, replacing the darker character of the former space.

The clean, modern dining room feels deliberately reset for Abé’s style of cooking // Image: Bonheur by Matt Abé

There are still subtle references to the room’s past, but the impression is firmly of a new identity. The result is a clean, modern dining room that feels deliberately reset for Abé’s style of cooking.

It is an understated, polished space that keeps attention on the food.

Dining

The menu at Bonheur is firmly rooted in modern French fine dining, delivered through structured tasting menus that focus on technique and seasonal precision.

Snacks set the tone early, with small, carefully composed bites including a bluefin tuna tartlet with buckwheat, ginger and wasabi, and a chicken liver tartlet balanced with pecan and a touch of maple. A rich beef broth follows, offering warmth and depth without excess.

The delicate chicken liver tartlets set the tone early // Image: Jodi Hinds

From the main menu, the Quiche Lorraine stands out as a precise reworking of a classic. Smoked ham, leek and Gruyère are handled with restraint, the dish showing the kitchen’s focus on balance and texture rather than heaviness. Cornish turbot is similarly composed, paired with asparagus, lemon and fine herbs. It is a clean, restrained plate where the fish is allowed to lead, supported rather than overworked by the accompaniments.

The main meat course continued in the same direction – classical structure, careful cooking, and a focus on depth of flavour rather than excess.

The Quiche Lorraine stands out as a precise reworking of a classic // Image: Jodi Hinds

To finish, toasted grains with Macallan, smoked chestnut and caramel bring a darker, more autumnal note to the menu, with gentle smokiness and sweetness working in balance.

Service

Service is warm, attentive and confidently delivered throughout. The team strike a relaxed but polished tone, creating an atmosphere that feels welcoming rather than formal or rigid.

Verdict

Bonheur is a confident addition to Mayfair’s fine dining landscape, clearly reflecting Matt Abé’s long experience at the highest level. The cooking is precise, ingredient-led and consistently well judged, with a strong sense of control running through the entire menu.

The result is a style of cooking that feels both assured and quietly expressive, and which favours refinement over theatrics.

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